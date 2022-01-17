agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 17, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: Wayne Flanigan 743 (244, 245, 254), Mike Rollert 621 (223, 210), Steve Woollery 592 (211, 206), Kevin Zimmerman 589 (210, 215), Chris Owens 582 (223). Women: Jodie Bircher 534 (201), Rebecca Hartmann 451, Christie Jeske 445, Tracy Hartmann 437, Jessica Rynearson 424Standings;Pts.Wicked Strikers;14Incredibowls;14Pocket Pounders;9Cops & Robbers;7Animal House;5Criminal Minds;5Spare Parts;2SATURDAY ZOO CREWHigh scores — Women: Heidi Flanigan 536, Emily Lessner 468, Kate Lapin 463. Men: Louis Strupp 670, Scott Weisser 660, Jake Rennhack 546Standings;Pts.Alley Gators;7Cow Tippers;7Nite Owls;7Funky Monkeys;5Humpy Hedgehogs;5Ocelotta Strikes;5Bowled Eagles;2Bucky’s Badgers;2Gutter Gators;2Barely Bowling;0Blind Squirrels;0Boa Constrikers;0FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Kevin Blasing 746 (232, 277, 237), DJ Kruesel 709 (248, 226, 235), DJ Kruesel 709 (248, 226, 235), Matt Wong 687 (225, 276), Austin Gallagher 665 (207, 227, 236). Women: Melissa Kruesel 581 (227), Heather Zubke 562 (224), Nicole Bosque 486, Cassie Blasing 480Standings;Pts.Fri. Nite Bowlers;12-4United Septic;10-6Rascals;10-6Wolff Pack;10-6ENR Auto;8-8Young & Old;6-10Emil’s Pizza;4-12Date Night;4-12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Judy Kay White Jay A. Uttech Fire chief to retire Wava Lee Wandersee Lake Mills School District provide ESSER fund updates Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.