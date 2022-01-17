MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Wayne Flanigan 743 (244, 245, 254), Mike Rollert 621 (223, 210), Steve Woollery 592 (211, 206), Kevin Zimmerman 589 (210, 215), Chris Owens 582 (223). Women: Jodie Bircher 534 (201), Rebecca Hartmann 451, Christie Jeske 445, Tracy Hartmann 437, Jessica Rynearson 424

Standings

;Pts.

Wicked Strikers;14

Incredibowls;14

Pocket Pounders;9

Cops & Robbers;7

Animal House;5

Criminal Minds;5

Spare Parts;2

SATURDAY ZOO CREW

High scores — Women: Heidi Flanigan 536, Emily Lessner 468, Kate Lapin 463. Men: Louis Strupp 670, Scott Weisser 660, Jake Rennhack 546

Standings

;Pts.

Alley Gators;7

Cow Tippers;7

Nite Owls;7

Funky Monkeys;5

Humpy Hedgehogs;5

Ocelotta Strikes;5

Bowled Eagles;2

Bucky’s Badgers;2

Gutter Gators;2

Barely Bowling;0

Blind Squirrels;0

Boa Constrikers;0

FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: Kevin Blasing 746 (232, 277, 237), DJ Kruesel 709 (248, 226, 235), DJ Kruesel 709 (248, 226, 235), Matt Wong 687 (225, 276), Austin Gallagher 665 (207, 227, 236). Women: Melissa Kruesel 581 (227), Heather Zubke 562 (224), Nicole Bosque 486, Cassie Blasing 480

Standings

;Pts.

Fri. Nite Bowlers;12-4

United Septic;10-6

Rascals;10-6

Wolff Pack;10-6

ENR Auto;8-8

Young & Old;6-10

Emil’s Pizza;4-12

Date Night;4-12

