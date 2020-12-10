MAYVILLE — Luther Prep junior forward Grace Schmidt scored 30 points, eclipsing 1,000 career points, as the Phoenix toppled host Mayville 66-27 on Thursday.
Schmidt, who has played 50 games over three seasons, is averaging 30.3 points this year and has now scored 1,020 points for the Phoenix.
“She was really happy to reach this milestone,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “This is something she has been looking forward to achieving and something her teammates are excited about too.”
Schmidt had 16 first-half points in this one, the same total as Mayville, and senior forward Lauren Paulsen added 11 points, making 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions early in the second half to push the lead more than 20.
“In the beginning they were doubling down on Grace and she took advantage of that and found other people,” Schroeder said. “Grace Kieselhorst and Taylor Zellmer had nice cuts to the lane when Schmidt was getting doubled and she found whoever else was open. (Schmidt) still controlled the paint and if she wasn’t doubled, she scored.
“In the second half we came out firing. Lauren had the three 3s and we made three straight stops. It was one of those gut punches which was great to knock one of those in.”
Luther Prep (2-1) surrendered only nine field goals.
“I was very happy the way the girls played on defense,” Schroeder said. “We had good pressure on the ball and pushed them into awkward positions to get steals. Kieselhorst, Zellmer and Audrey deBoer all played excellent games putting pressure on their guards. Paulsen had five or six blocks tonight.
“Defensively it was a solid team effort from that standpoint. I couldn’t be happier with my defense.”
Zellmer, a junior forward, tallied eight points and Kieselhorst, a senior guard, finished with seven points.
Luther Prep hosts Lakeside Lutheran (3-0) today at 7:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 66,
MAYVILLE 27
Luther Prep 31 35 — 66
Mayville 16 11 — 27
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Robinson 1 0-0 2; Paulsen 4 0-0 11; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2; Arndt 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst; 3 0-0 7; Schmidt 13 4-8 30; Sulzle 2 0-0 4; Zellmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 4-8 66.
MAYVILLE — Schellpfeffer 2 1-2 7; Zimmer 1 5-8 7; Clark 2 0-0 5; Pasbrig 2 0-0 4; Konrad 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 6-10 27.
3-point goals: LP 4 (Paulsen 3, G. Kieselhorst 1); M 3 (Schellpfeffer 2, Clark 1).
Total fouls: LP 12; M 8.
