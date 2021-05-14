DEERFIELD — Clayton Mathwig struck out 10 in five-plus innings and got ample run support in Deerfield’s 9-4 Trailways South over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Thursday.
Deerfield (9-1, 5-0 in conference) built an 8-0 lead through three innings.
Dylan Kaemmerer had two hits for Hustisford/Dodgeland (3-5, 2-2).
Trailways South Conference
DEERFIELD 9, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4
Hustisford/Dodgeland*000*100*3*—*4*6*2
Deerfield*215*100*x*—*9*6*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD: G. Thimm (1.0-1-1-1-3-1), Kohn (L; 1.1-5-5-4-1-1), Kaemmerer (2.1-0-0-0-1-1); De: Mathwig (W; 5.1-5-4-3-10-1), Drobac (0.2-6-4-3-10-1).
Leading hitters — HD: Thimm (2B), Kaemmerer 2x3; De: J. McDonough (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.