DEERFIELD — Clayton Mathwig struck out 10 in five-plus innings and got ample run support in Deerfield’s 9-4 Trailways South over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Thursday.

Deerfield (9-1, 5-0 in conference) built an 8-0 lead through three innings.

Dylan Kaemmerer had two hits for Hustisford/Dodgeland (3-5, 2-2).

Trailways South Conference

DEERFIELD 9, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4

Hustisford/Dodgeland*000*100*3*—*4*6*2

Deerfield*215*100*x*—*9*6*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD: G. Thimm (1.0-1-1-1-3-1), Kohn (L; 1.1-5-5-4-1-1), Kaemmerer (2.1-0-0-0-1-1); De: Mathwig (W; 5.1-5-4-3-10-1), Drobac (0.2-6-4-3-10-1).

Leading hitters — HD: Thimm (2B), Kaemmerer 2x3; De: J. McDonough (2B).

Recommended for you

Load comments