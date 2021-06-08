JACKSON — Watertown’s boys tennis team advanced to sectional competition in two flights from the subsectional held at the Pleasant Valley Tennis Club on Monday.
Dylan Geske received the No. 1 seed at 1 singles, so he earned a bye straight to the sectional, because only seven teams competed.
The No. 3 doubles team of Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke also got the No. 1 seed, so they only needed one win to advance and did so with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
"I'm really proud of the guys and how we competed today,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. "We ran into Manitowoc in a bunch of spots. They have a great team, and we just couldn't get over the hump against them, except at No. 3 doubles.
"I wish we had the chance this season to play more matches and prepare for these situations, but the guys gave it everything they had and did everything I asked of them. I'll remember this group for their perseverance and their ability to adapt to constant changes. They have represented Watertown so well. It's been a pleasure to coach them.”
At No. 2 singles, Owen Harris also got the No. 1 seed, so he only had one match to play. Manitowoc’s Jacob Rivest defeated Harris 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.
"Owen is one of our leaders and the heart of our team,” Dobbins said. "He lost a heartbreaker, but I'm so proud of how he fought and handled himself. I can't say enough about him as a person and player. I know he will use this as motivation as he moves into his senior season."
Trevor Bird and Jameson Stocks lost at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
"Trevor made a big jump up in our lineup this year, and he showed tons of improvement over the course of the season,” Dobbins said. "He is starting to develop more offensive shots and figure out how to build a point. I'm excited to see what he can do next season.
"Jameson stepped into the No. 4 spot for subs, and did an awesome job. He has been our top JV player all season and he accepted this challenge head on. He is another kid that improved so much in our short season, and I know he is ready to step up next year."
The No. 1 doubles team of Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt lost their opening match. The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy finished 1-1 on the day.
"We're going to miss our four seniors,” Dobbins said. "These guys have been with the program for four years, and they anchored our doubles lineup. They love to compete and brought a lot of positive energy and personality to our team. Those are some big spots to fill."
Watertown travels to the Fox Cities Racquet Club in Appleton for sectional competition on Tuesday.
Watertown results
No. 1 singles
Dylan Geske (W) received bye
No. 2 Singles
Jacob Rivest (Manitowoc) def. Owen Harris (W) 6-3, 5-7, 11-9
No. 3 Singles
Jay Conrad (Manitowoc) def. Trevor Bird (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 Singles
Justin Liska (Manitowoc) def. Jameson Stocks (W) 3-6, 6-2, 10-4
No. 1 Doubles
Garcia/Dreifuerst (Fond du Lac) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt 7-6(3), 6-3
No. 2 Doubles
Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Buchacher/Moran (West Bend West) 7-5, 6-2
Meyer/Hartlaub (Manitowoc) def. Byrne/McCarthy (W) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles
Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Wilinski/Peroutka (Manitowoc) 6-1, 6-3
