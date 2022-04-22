EAST TROY -- Evan Neitzel hit a home run and drove in seven runs as Jefferson's baseball team swept the season series from East Troy, winning 22-14 on the road in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.

Neitzel hit a two-run shot to left in the third, extending the Eagles lead to 7-3. Neitzel added a three-run, bases-clearing double in the fifth and scored on a single by Aiden Devine to make it 15-7.

All told, Jefferson (7-3, 7-1 RVC) had 15 hits in 36 at bats, including 10 for extra bases. Luis Serrano had two doubles and a triple, driving in four and scoring four times. Aidan Kammer was 3-for-4, scoring five times. Neitzel had three hits and winning pitcher Tyler Butina doubled twice.

Butina allowed seven earned on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking three with one strikeout. Kammer allowed five earned on six hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, three walks. Devine allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in the seventh.

The Eagles host Brodhead/Juda today at 4:45 p.m. and take on Big Foot at home Saturday at 11 a.m.

JEFFERSON 22,

EAST TROY 14

Jefferson 322 354 3 -- 22 15 1

East Troy 122 250 2 -- 14 17 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb): J -- Butina W; 3-1-9-7-7-1-3, Kammer 2.2-6-5-5-3-3, Devine 1-2-2-1-2-1; ET -- Weed L; 3-5-7-6-3-5, Fox 1-2-3-3-2-3, Theys 1-5-8-8-0-4, Atkinson 2-3-4-3-1-2.

Leading hitters -- J: Kammer 3x4 (3B), Serrano 3x4 (2 2B, 3B), Butina 2x5 (2 2B), Neitzel 3x5 (HR, 2 2B), Devine 2x3, Peterson (2B); ET: Bruce 3x5, Fox 3x5 (2B), Hiemos 3x5 (2B), Weed 2x3 (2B), Theys 2x5 (2B), Atkinson (2B), Krajnek (2B).

