EAST TROY -- Evan Neitzel hit a home run and drove in seven runs as Jefferson's baseball team swept the season series from East Troy, winning 22-14 on the road in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
Neitzel hit a two-run shot to left in the third, extending the Eagles lead to 7-3. Neitzel added a three-run, bases-clearing double in the fifth and scored on a single by Aiden Devine to make it 15-7.
All told, Jefferson (7-3, 7-1 RVC) had 15 hits in 36 at bats, including 10 for extra bases. Luis Serrano had two doubles and a triple, driving in four and scoring four times. Aidan Kammer was 3-for-4, scoring five times. Neitzel had three hits and winning pitcher Tyler Butina doubled twice.
Butina allowed seven earned on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking three with one strikeout. Kammer allowed five earned on six hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, three walks. Devine allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in the seventh.
The Eagles host Brodhead/Juda today at 4:45 p.m. and take on Big Foot at home Saturday at 11 a.m.
JEFFERSON 22,
EAST TROY 14
Jefferson 322 354 3 -- 22 15 1
East Troy 122 250 2 -- 14 17 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb): J -- Butina W; 3-1-9-7-7-1-3, Kammer 2.2-6-5-5-3-3, Devine 1-2-2-1-2-1; ET -- Weed L; 3-5-7-6-3-5, Fox 1-2-3-3-2-3, Theys 1-5-8-8-0-4, Atkinson 2-3-4-3-1-2.
