REEDSVILLE — Senior quarterback Brennen Dvorachek ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for a score as second- seeded Reedsville defeated seventh-seeded Johnson Creek 55-13 in a Division 7 Level 1 playoff game on Friday.
Reedsville (9-1) rolled up 334 yards on the ground and led 41-0 early in the second quarter.
Johnson Creek (6-4) got two rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow in the second half. Bredlow completed 12-of-29 passes for 150 yards, with senior tight end Logan Sullivan catching seven of those passes for 116 yards. Bredlow also led the Bluejays on the ground with 13 carries for 50 yards.
“That was a very good Reedsville team,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. "Senior dominated and well coached. They took it to us early. They running clocked Hilbert, who is the No. 1 seed in our division. They lost to Cedar Grove-Belgium, a powerhouse in Division 5.
“We knew we had our hands full going up there. I compliment my senior kids. They never quit. They fought to the end. We were not healthy, and when you go up to play teams like that. You have to play an almost perfect game. Our kids played well. Dylan was phenomenal and Sullivan made some great catches.
"Our biggest thing was to go up there and give it your best shot and play as hard as you can. That’s what our kids did. After our scrimmage, we had a lot of question marks as far as who we were (coming into the season). For me to be talking here after Level 1 of the playoffs, that’s a compliment to our players and coaches. I am very happy for them and what they all accomplished. We had a solid group of seniors we will all miss next year."
REEDSVILLE 55, JOHNSON CREEK 13
Johnson Creek 0 6 0 7 — 13
Reedsville 35 6 7 7 — 55
First Quarter
R — Dvorachek 40 run (kick failed)
R — Totten 12 run (Dvorachek run)
R — Ebert 1 run (Liebzeit kick)
R — Totten 10 run (Liebzeit kick)
R — Liebzeit 77 pass from Dvorachek (Liebzeit kick)
Second Quarter
R — Maddy 60 run (kick failed)
JC — Bredlow 18 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
R — Dvorachek 64 run (Liebzeit kick)
Fourth Quarter
R — Aschenbrenner 1 run (Liebzeit kick)
JC — Bredlow 2 run (Herman kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: JC , R , Rushing: JC 18-70, R 26-334. Passing: JC 150, R 77. Fumbles-lost: JC R. Penalties: JC R
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.