Watertown hosts Baraboo on Senior Night in the final home game of the season on Friday.
The Goslings (2-3) hosted the Thunderbirds last season and won 26-12. Baraboo comes into the rematch with a 4-1 record, having beaten Sauk Prairie twice while thumping Reedsburg (24-0) and Edgewood (33-0).
“They’ve beaten two teams we lost to, and beat them pretty soundly,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “Their one loss came to Sussex, 20-19. They are big and physical. They do a good job offensively of pounding the ball.”
Watertown will get another heavy dose of junior quarterback and linebacker Luna Larson, who was impressive even in defeat a year ago. He had 461 passing yards and 564 rushing yards in five games. Running back Owen Nachtigall (380 yards) and receiver Riley Weyh (124 receiving yards) are the other top skill players.
“They like to do a lot of off tackle stuff, power or ISO, and run inside zone some,” Kamrath said. “They run the quarterback a lot, and he’s also a starting inside linebacker. He is freakishly good and physical, and hard to tackle.”
Defensively, Baraboo has shown a 33 look the majority of the time.
“They like to bring pressure pretty consistently,” Kamrath said. “They will put 8 or 9 in the box, and decide which six or seven to bring. We won’t get a lot of plays down the field against them. We experienced that a bit last year. It was hard to get the ball out with double moves, anything deeper than 10 or 15 yards. We have to be smart with our quick pass game, mix in some play action and run the ball.”
Watertown played with injuries at Reedsburg last week. The threat of potential COVID-19 cases could be a problem as well.
“Like all teams, we’re going day to day with who is in and who is out,” Kamrath said. “Our last game was one of our toughest games as far as injuries. We had a lot of key guys who went down. We hope to have better ideas (today). I think we’re doing the right thing with following protocols. We still feel fortunate that we are playing. We’ll make the best of it and enjoy the opportunity to be on the field on Friday night
Fourteen seniors will be honored for Senior Night.
“It’s Senior Night,” Kamrath said.
“That’s a special night for them. It’s different without a big crowd. I hope we can find a way to compete well and come out with a victory.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.