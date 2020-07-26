The Rock River League officially cancelled the postseason after a third positive case of COVID-19 was detected this past week.
In an email to team representatives by Rory Holland last Tuesday, he explained that the league experienced its third positive test in three weeks. Hustisford reported a case after the opening weekend. Milton was the second team to report in with two players testing positive. Hartford became the third team affected last week.
“We have also had other issues that have fortunately not led to positive tests,” Holland said. “An example is a players employer requiring employees to get tests performed because of situations that have happened at their place of work. These issues have compromised teams, players, scheduling, competitive balance, etc. We have managed through this fairly well and I appreciate everyones support through these troubled times.
“Given these incidents and the anticipation that they will randomly continue throughout the league, the decision has been made in consultation with the Board of Directors, to cancel the 2020 RRL Playoffs.
“Some may ask, why now? Well, the idea of making this decision early allows us to see things a little more clearly and not be forced into a bad situation because we waited too long. An early decision allows teams to separately organize, if they desire. A decision now, avoids the firestorm of issues if a No. 1 seed cannot play, multiple teams are out, or a champion is crowned because of a quarantine issue.
“Others may ask, how do you know any of these items would ever materialize? Bottom line is I don’t. However, I do know that we have experienced three teams quarantining in three weeks and that the players impacted with additional testing is greater than 20.
“This also takes the pressure off of teams if an issue happens at the end of the year and is not able to participate, even if there were playoffs. I want to avoid additional mental anguish to those that may be involved in a positive case that leads to a team missing the playoffs and ends their season. I desire all teams having a fair shake at the playoffs, and I am 100% positive that cannot occur this year.
“The regular season will continue as scheduled. We all were aware that this season was going to be different. We are fortunate to be playing.”
Sources from multiple Southern Division teams indicated that an unofficial postseason tournament will be organized. While the champion of that tournament will not be recognized for posterity on the league’s website, players are hoping to get a chance to settle things on the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.