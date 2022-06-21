Johnson Creek’s Jordan Frey (right) is congratulated by Josh Braunschweig after hitting a go-ahead three-run homer during the ninth inning of a Rock River League baseball game against Lebanon on Sunday at Legends Field. Frey’s blast gave the Pioneers a 6-4 victory.
Johnson Creek’s Jordan Frey (right) is congratulated by Josh Braunschweig after hitting a go-ahead three-run homer during the ninth inning of a Rock River League baseball game against Lebanon on Sunday at Legends Field. Frey’s blast gave the Pioneers a 6-4 victory.
LEBANON — Jordan Frey’s three-run homer to center in the top of the ninth inning rallied the Johnson Creek Pioneers to a 6-4 Rock River League victory over the Lebanon Whitetails on Sunday at Legends Field.
Lebanon led 4-0 after two innings. Cam Streich hit an RBI single in the first inning and Tyler Doyle hit a three-run homer in the second off Pioneers starter Josh Braunschweig.
Johnson Creek scored two runs in the fifth off Whitetails starter Dylan Immel, tacked on an unearned run off reliever Nathaniel Budewitz in the eighth, then struck for three runs with two outs against reliever Adam Zubke in the ninth.
Alan Mares began the two-out rally with a hard grounder that ate up Immel at third base for an infield hit. Jacob Ostreicher looked at strike two, but kept the rally alive with a base hit to left center. Frey followed with his three-run blast to complete the rally.
Ian Olszewski earned the decision with four scoreless innings in relief.
Hunter Herpel had two hits for the Whitetails. Immel struck out 11 over seven innings.
JOHNSON CREEK 6, LEBANON 4
Johnson Creek 000 020 013 — 6 11 1
Lebanon 130 000 000 — 4 5 2
WP: I. Olszewski
LP. A. Zubke
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Molini 4-0-1-0, Donaldson 4-1-1-0, Mares 4-2-1-0, Oestreicher 4-2-1-0, Frey 5-3-3-4, M. Olszewski 4-0-1-0, D. Olszewski 5-0-0-0, Braunschweig 1-0-0-0, I. Olszewski 2-0-1-1, R. Molini 4-0-1-0, E. Reichert 0-0-0-0 Totals 37-6-11-6
