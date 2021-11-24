JEFFERSON -- After the way last season ended, the Eagles relished the chance to get another crack at the Spartans so early in the season.
And boy were they up to the task.
Junior power forward Ayianna Johnson totaled a career-high 36 points as Jefferson's girls basketball team beat visiting McFarland 64-61 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Eagles, who fell to the Spartans in the sectional semifinals in February and twice more during a regular season that saw them post a 19-3 record, rallied from a five-point halftime deficit in this one, withstanding a career-best 31 points by McFarland sophomore wing Teagan Mallegni, who holds a half-dozen NCAA Division 1 scholarship offers.
"Our theme before the game was to push ourselves beyond our limits," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "We don't go deep into the bench and aren't in game shape yet. I said 'you guys have not pushed yourselves passed the limits yet. It's time to do that. When you feel like you can't go anymore, dig deeper.'
"I think a lot of kids did that tonight in digging deeper and playing more minutes. It showed down at the end with Abby (Helmink) and Riley (Madden) who didn't knock down a lot of shots down hitting two big 3s. That was huge down the stretch. We dug deep and found a way."
Jefferson (2-1, 2-0 RVC) led 8-2 early before Mallegni, who had 25 first-half points, took the game over, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a stepback jumper that gave the Spartans an 18-9 advantage with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left until halftime. Johnson countered with a pair of scores inside and three-point play in a short stretch that helped the Eagles stay within five. Mallegni had a steal and transition score right before the half as the Spartans jumped out a 33-28 edge at intermission.
"We had one practice to prepare for her," Peterson said of Mallegni. "One day isn't enough for her. She had 25 in the first half. We said, 'hey, we're going to make someone else beat us.' We didn't really do anything different. We just got after it and found her spots. She missed a couple shots and might have gotten tired having played the entire game.
"She's obviously unbelievable and can make a shot at any time. We had a little more attention paid to her, and she was looking to get other people involved. We got on a little bit of a run and kept her out of rhythm. Mixed up 1-3-1 and man. If you get up in her face, she's going to drive around you. If you stay off, she will knock a shot down."
Johnson gave the Eagles their first lead since the early going, deploying a drop set to finish inside to make it 37-36 with 13:15 left.
Johnson hit a lefty layin before scoring twice more, once off an assist by senior guard Meghan Magner and another time on a look by Madden, to put the Eagles up 54-48 with five minutes to go.
McFarland (1-1, 1-1) had no intentions of going away quietly, pulling ahead 55-54 back-to-back two-point baskets by Mallegni with three minutes left.
With 2:20 to go, Johnson caught it in the high post and fired a pass to senior point guard Abby Helmink in the corner and she proceeded to hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, the team's first shot from beyond the arc all night, to make it 57-55. After the Spartans had an empty trip, senior forward Aidyn Messmann, who added 10 points, fed Riley Madden on the secondary break. Madden, who contributed eight points, connected from 3, extending the lead to five. The final nail in the coffin came from Johnson, who jumped a passing lane at the top and went coast-to-coast for a layin that made it 62-55 with 1:12 left, sending a jersey-wearing student section into a frenzy.
Spartan guard Adrienne Kirch hit a 3 next before Jefferson missed the front end of a 1-and-1. McFarland then had three separate clean looks go begging on its ensuing possession before Messmann snatched a rebound in traffic with under 30 seconds to play. Madden calmly sank a pair to make it a six-point affair. McFarland's Riley Bickelhaupt drilled a 3 with less than five seconds left for the final margin. Johnson made the heads up play to not inbound the ball as the Spartans were out of timeouts, allowing the clock to expire.
"It's very important for us to win this game, especially since we were coming off successful season last year," Johnson said. "We're ready to do it again. We worked together to limit turnovers. Had a big win at Clinton (last Friday) and doing it again feels great."
Peterson knew Johnson had a favorable matchup and implored the three-year starter, who had a previous career-best of 26 points last year versus Waterloo, to leave her imprint on the game.
"When she's engaged and wants it, she can score at will," Peterson said. "We were moving the ball side to side to get it inside. We got a rhythm going and she started to feel the adrenaline of finishing. We rode her and they didn't have anyone who could guard her. She was tired in the first half and missed a few then. I challenged her tonight and told her, 'it's your junior year. They are not going to have a matchup for you. It's time to step up, and she did.'"
Johnson was effective in the pick-and-roll game, took it up strong and went 4-for-5 at the line in addition to her 16 made field goals.
"Offensively, it was about getting post touches and doing what needs to be done," Johnson said of keys to the win. "On the defensive side, it was important to call out where Mallegni was. Limiting her shots and making sure others shot was important while getting rebounds."
This is the kind of victory that can set the tone for the Eagles' season.
"Early in the season and with the experience McFarland has, we could have crumbled," Peterson said. "We had kids who stepped up. It's a huge conference win for us. To be 2-0 in the league feels great.
"A lot of these kids were part of those three losses last year. They ended our season, so obviously a lot of kids circled this game with it being early on. I feel happier than heck for the kids and feel great for them to get this win. They really stepped up."
The Eagles travel to face Walworth Big Foot on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 64, MCFARLAND 61
McFarland 33 28 -- 61
Jefferson 28 36 -- 64
McFarland (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Bickelhaupt 1 0-0 3, A. Kirch 3 0-0 8, B. Kirch 1 0-0 3, Testolin 2 3-4 7, Smith 2 0-0 4, Dean 2 0-0 5, Mallegni 12 3-4 31. Totals 23 6-8 61.
Jefferson -- Madden 1 5-7 8, Serdynski 1 0-0 2, Thom 2 0-0 4, Messmann 2 6-6 10, Johnson 16 4-5 36, Helmink 1 1-4 4. Totals 23 16-22 64.
Three-point goals -- M (Mallegni 4, A. Kirch 2, B. Kirch 1, Bickelhaupt 1, Dean 1) 9; J (Madden 1, Helmink 1) 2.
Total fouls -- M 20, J 8.
