REEDSBURG — Jacob Narkis scored a pair of goals and Owen Backus scored once and provided two assists as Watertown’s boys soccer team defeated Reedsburg 3-1 on Tuesday.
Watertown (2-1-1) outshot Reedsburg 18-3 and placed 11 of those shots on frame, but never really put this one out of reach.
“This was a strange match tonight,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“We were by far the stronger team and had about a 90-10 possession percentage in our favor, but just didn’t play at the level we have been so far this season. We continued to attack tonight but they were high quality attacks like we had our previous matches.
“A few of our shots on goal were quality saves by (Reedsburg keeper Braeden) Weix, but many were weaker attempts or right to him. We have to start making more of our scoring opportunities count and result in goals.”
Sophomore keeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. made three saves. Senior Eli Piasecki made one save.
“We played a solid defensive game in the first half and kept them to just one shot on goal,” coach Kratzer said.
“A clean sheet was one of my goals for the team tonight so, despite only coming up with two goals in the first half, I was happy were were possessing and keeping them away from our goal.”
Watertown scored early from a long throw in from senior defender Aiden McCarthy that freshman Owen Backus punched in. The Goslings followed it up five minutes later when Backus assisted junior Jacob Narkis in finding the back of the net.
Reedsburg pulled within one on Nic Nobbe’s goal at the 60-minute mark. Narkis responded for Watertown five minutes later to close out the scoring.
“The second half got a little too casual,” coach Kratzer said. “Our guys thought they could play around with the ball too much and started letting Reedsburg get a little confidence winning the ball.
“In the 60th minute we had another needless foul about 25 yards out from our goal. Hats off to Nobbe for drilling such a well placed free kick to the upper left corner just out of Watertown sophomore goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr’s hands to put Reedsburg within 1.
“At 65’, Backus sent in a corner kick to the far post that senior Ethan Kratzer got his head on. It deflected to the near post where Narkis cleaned it up. That put us up 3-1 and we rode that until the final whistle.
“This is a game we should have won even more handily than we did considering our possession and build up play. I think some of our players got too casual the more we bottled them up.
“We need to find a way to play intensely no matter who we’re playing. Long bus rides are tough, though, and I know it can affect players’ mental focus and energy levels. That added to the general physical and mental fatigue of playing three intense matches over a week after a long time off is tough to overcome, but we need to learn how to do it.
“We’ll enjoy the win and get ready to host Edgewood on Thursday. We feel good about how we’ll match up with them based on playing them last season and watching some of their recent matches online. I know the guys are excited and hungry for a solid win with plenty of goal opportunities.”
JV wins: Watertown’s JV won 6-0. Trevor Saeger scored two goals on assists from Martin Cardozo and Dylan Geske, who added two goals of his own. Jackson Bartz and Denzel Esquivel scored the other goals.
WATERTOWN 3,
REEDSBURG 1
Watertown 2 1 — 3
Reedsburg 0 1 — 1
W — Backus (McCarthy) 22:00
W — Narkis (Backus) 27:00
R — Nobbe 60:00
W — Narkis (Backus, Kratzer) 65:00
Saves — W (Ortega 3, Piasecki 1), R (Weix 11)
