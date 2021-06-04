HARTLAND — Layla Kelbel scored twice and Lake Country Lutheran beat the visiting Luther Prep girls soccer team 2-0 in a nonconference game on Friday to conclude the regular season.
Kelbel got LCL (6-1-2) on the board in the 16th minute, scoring on an assist by Amara Daub. Kelbel then netted an unassisted score in the 55th minute to double the margin.
"I am very pleased with the way we played today," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "After playing poorly against some other quality opponents this year (Brookfield Academy and Watertown HS), we really held our own.
"On a very warm night and off of a game yesterday, we played well together and defended nicely. Layla Kelbel is a very nice player and she put a ton of pressure on us today. Reba Schroeder had a great game with 15 saves, a few of them were spectacular.
"Even though we ended our regular season on a loss, we have to look forward to the first round of playoffs Thursday at home against Columbus."
For the Lightning, who are fourth-ranked in this week's Division 4 poll, Sophia Wittek made three saves.
LPS is 6-4-3 overall.
The Phoenix drew the No. 3 seed in their WIAA Division 4 playoff bracket and play sixth-seeded Columbus in a regional semifinal at LPS on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the program's first playoff game since the 2018 season.
LAKE COUNTRY 2, LUTHER PREP 0
Luther Prep 0 0 — 0
Lake Country 1 1 — 2
First half — Kelbel (Daub), 16:00.
Second half — Kelbel, 55:00.
Saves: LP (Schroeder) 15; LCL (Wittek) 3.
