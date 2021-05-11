WAUPUN -- The Lake Mills baseball team dropped a nonconference game at Waupun 13-11 on Monday.

Lake Mills scored six times in the first and added five runs in the third for an 11-3 edge. Waupun pulled ahead behind four fourth-inning runs and three runs in the fifth.

The L-Cats' Andy Carpenter was 2-for-4, driving in four and scoring twice. Caleb Quest drove in three and had two hits. Brody Henderson was 3-for-4, including a double, and Sam Giombetti had two base knocks in four at-bats. Derek Bruce had two hits and scored twice.

Ethan Foster was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs, one of which was earned, on three hits while walking three over 1 2/3 innings.

WAUPUN 13, LAKE MILLS 11

Lake Mills  605  000  0  —  11  15  4

Waupun  033  430  x  —  13  15  4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Klettke (3.1-11-10-5-0-1), Foster (L; 1.2-3-3-1-0-3), Schuenke (1-1-0-0-2-1). W: Fromolz (2.1-8-7-7-1-2), Wiese (1.2-2-0-0-0-3), Gerritson (W; 2-2-0-0-3-0), Bresser (1-2-0-0-2-0).

Leading hitters — LM: Henderson 3x4 (2B), Carpenter 2x4 (2B), Giombetti 2x4, De. Bruce 2x5, Quest 2x5; W: Sauer 3x4 (2B), Bresser 3x4 (2B), Gerritson 3x5 (2B), Hicken 2x5, Stelsel (2B) Wiese (2B). At Thompson Field, Waupun.

