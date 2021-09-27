LODI - Luther Prep’s girls tennis team won the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday and with it, the overall conference title.
The Phoenix won three flights. Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner won the No. 4 singles flight. Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck won the No. 1 doubles flight. Rebekah Schroeder and Elise Schmidt won the No. 2 doubles flight.
Placing second for Luther Prep were Katie Schmidt at No. 1 singles, Moira Schultz at No. 3 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Kate Smith and Desirae Pugh.
Lake Mills placed third at the tournament and finished third in the overall standings. Claudia Curtis and Sydney Williams won titles at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Curtis earned Capitol Conference Player of the Year honors.
Tournament standings: Luther Prep 33, Lodi 27, Lake Mills 25, Mayville 11, Wayland 8, Columbus 8
Final overall standings: Luther Prep 22, Lodi 18, Lake Mills 14, Mayville 8, Wayland 7, Columbus 3
Full Flight Results
No. 1 Singles:
No. 1 - Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy def. Kaila Werner, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , --- ;
No. 1 - Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Macy Woodward, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1 - Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Rachel Winters, LODI HIGH, 7-5 , 3-6 , 11-9 ;
Championship Match
No. 1 - Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
3rd Place Match
No. 1 - Rachel Winters, LODI HIGH def. Sophia Lama, Wayland Academy, 6-2 , 3-6 , 10-1 ;
5th Place Match
No. 1 - Macy Woodward, COLUMBUS HIGH def. Kaila Werner, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 Singles:
No. 2 - Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS HIGH def. Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-7 (3), 6-4 , 10-7 ;
No. 2 - Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Erin Jaison, Wayland Academy, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2 - Caroline Karls, LODI HIGH def. Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS HIGH, 7-5 , 7-5 , -;
No. 2 - Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Emma Slayton, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;
Championship Match
No. 2 - Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Caroline Karls, LODI HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
3rd Place Match
No. 2 - Emma Slayton, Watertown Luther Prep def. Michaela Benisch, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
5th Place Match
No. 2 - Kristen Konczal, MAYVILLE HIGH def. Erin Jaison, Wayland Academy, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 Singles:
No. 3 - Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Morgan Stadler, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-4 , 5-7 , 10-5 ;
No. 3 - Brooke Bacon, Lodi def. Hailey Kowing, Wayland Academy, 2-0, 2-0 , -;
No. 3 - Angelina Wojahn, MAYVILLE HIGH def. Brooke Bacon, LODI HIGH, 6-2 , 2-6 , 10-6 ;
No. 3 - Moira Schulz, Watertown Luther Prep def. Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;
Championship Match
No. 3 - Angelina Wojahn, MAYVILLE HIGH def. Moira Schulz, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;
3rd Place Match
No. 3 - Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Brooke Bacon, LODI HIGH, 7-5 , 4-6 , 10-6 ;
5th Place Match
No. 3 - Morgan Stadler, COLUMBUS HIGH def. Hailey Kowing, Wayland Academy, 2-0 , 2-0 , -;
No. 4 Singles:
No. 4 - Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy def. Anna Trost, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
No. 4 - Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS HIGH def. Nina Sapp, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 4 - Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner, Watertown Luther Prep def. Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy, 7-5 , 6-2 , -;
No. 4 - Ava Ballweg, LODI HIGH def. Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , --- ;
Championship Match
No. 4 - Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner, Watertown Luther Prep def. Ava Ballweg, LODI HIGH, 7-5 , 6-2 , --- ;
3rd Place Match
No. 4 - Faith Baerwolf, COLUMBUS HIGH def. Emilia Keza Rotembasa, Wayland Academy, 3-6 , 7-6 (7), 10-8 ;
5th Place Match
No. 4 - Nina Sapp, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Anna Trost, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1 Doubles:
No. 1 - Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy - Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy def. Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE HIGH - Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;
No. 1 - Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Hailey Borreson, COLUMBUS HIGH - Chloe Borreson, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Rachel Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep - Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep def. Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy - Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Rylee Schneider, LODI HIGH - Lexy Karls, LODI HIGH def. Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-2 , 7-6 (4), --- ;
Championship Match
No. 1 - Rachel Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep - Katie Schoeneck, Watertown Luther Prep def. Rylee Schneider, LODI HIGH - Lexy Karls, LODI HIGH, 7-6 (5), 6-0 , -;
3rd Place Match
No. 1 - Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy - Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
5th Place Match
No. 1 - Hailey Borreson, COLUMBUS HIGH - Chloe Borreson, COLUMBUS HIGH def. Adelae Kewley, MAYVILLE HIGH - Naudia Hermanson, MAYVILLE HIGH, 3-6 , 7-5 , 10-4 ;
No. 2 Doubles:
No. 2 - Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE HIGH - Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE HIGH def. Megan Tyranski, Wayland Academy - Melany Ruiz, Wayland Academy, 6-2 , 6-7 (5), 12-10 ;
No. 2 - Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kayla Hunt, COLUMBUS HIGH - Ella Clark, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Mira Potter, LODI HIGH - Ava Glaser, LODI HIGH def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE HIGH - Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Rebekah Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep - Elise Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
Championship Match
No. 2 - Rebekah Schroeder, Watertown Luther Prep - Elise Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep def. Mira Potter, LODI HIGH - Ava Glaser, LODI HIGH, 6-2 , 4-6 , 10-9 ;
3rd Place Match
No. 2 - Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE HIGH - Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
5th Place Match
No. 2 - Megan Tyranski, Wayland Academy - Melany Ruiz, Wayland Academy def. Kayla Hunt, COLUMBUS HIGH - Ella Clark, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-0 , 7-5 , -;
No. 3 Doubles:
No. 3 - Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE HIGH - Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE HIGH def. Hannah Pippenger, Wayland Academy - Elana Agnew, Wayland Academy, 6-4 , 6-5 (1), -;
No. 3 - Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Molly Damm, COLUMBUS HIGH - Ruby Larson, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Kate Smith, Watertown Luther Prep - Desirae Pugh, Watertown Luther Prep def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE HIGH - Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4 , -;
No. 3 - Tessa Pertzborn, LODI HIGH - Vivian Beld, LODI HIGH def. Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
Championship Match
No. 3 - Tessa Pertzborn, LODI HIGH - Vivian Beld, LODI HIGH def. Kate Smith, Watertown Luther Prep - Desirae Pugh, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;
3rd Place Match
No. 3 - Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS HIGH - Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS HIGH def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE HIGH - Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE HIGH, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
5th Place Match
No. 3 - Hannah Pippenger, Wayland Academy - Elana Agnew, Wayland Academy def. Molly Damm, COLUMBUS HIGH - Ruby Larson, COLUMBUS HIGH, 6-4 , 4-6 , 10-6 ;
Capitol Conference Player of the Year: Claudia Curtis of Lake Mills High School
