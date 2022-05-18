CAMBRIDGE -- Avery Chilson struck out seven in a two-hit shutout as the Lake Mills softball team topped host Cambridge 4-0 on Tuesday.
Chilson walked just two and threw 63 of her 94 pitches for strikes, retiring the first eight hitters she faced in order.
Belle Topel delivered a two-out, RBI double in the Lake Mills first and Payton Quest followed with a run-scoring double of her own. In the L-Cat third, Tessa Kottwitz singled, advanced to third on a hit by Chilson and scored on a grounder by Haydenn Sellnow. Taylor Wollin added an RBI single in the sixth for the final margin as Lake Mills improved to 20-3.
Cambridge (10-5) starter Emma Nottestad allowed four earned on eight hits, striking out three, in seven frames in the loss.
LAKE MILLS 4, CAMBRIDGE 0
Lake Mills 201 001 0 -- 4 8 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x2 (2B), Topel 2x4 (2B), Quest (2B); C: Freeland (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson W; 7-2-0-0-2-7; C: Nottestad L; 7-8-4-4-3-2.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, OREGON 4
OREGON -- Abby Meis drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Lakeside Lutheran softball team won at Oregon 6-4 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Greta Pingel and Jenna Shadoski produced back-to-back two-out RBI singles as the Warriors cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth. Nora Statz singled to leadoff the fifth and scored on an error to tie it.
Pingel, who was 3-for-3, opened the sixth with a single to center, moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Shadoski before scoring on Meis' one-out fly ball to right for a single. Statz followed with an RBI single up the middle.
In the home half of the seventh, the Panthers drew a one-out walk and had a two-out single to get the tying runs aboard. Winning pitcher Grace Cook got a ground ball out to end it, throwing four innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts as the Warriors improved to 14-6.
Starter Kieghtan Rank allowed two earned on six hits in three frames.
"We got some clutch, timely hitting, executed short game well, played pretty solid on defense and threw strikes in the circle," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Grace and Kieghtan combined to keep their hitters off balance.
"Greta Pingel and Nora Statz had solid nights at the plate. Greta had great at bats all night and came through for us. Abby Meis and Nora also hit the ball hard all night."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, OREGON 4
Lakeside 010 212 0 -- 6 9 2
Oregon 211 000 0 -- 4 7 2
Leading hitters -- LL: Statz 2x4, Pingel 3x3; O: Richter 2x3, Zych (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Rank 3-6-4-2-0-0, Cook W; 4-1-0-0-3-1; O: Etienne L; 5-7-5-4-2-2, Zych 2-2-1-1-2-0.
WATERLOO 13, WESTFIELD 1 (5)
