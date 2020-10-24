REEDSBURG — Junior quarterback Bryant Yanke threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score as Reedsburg defeated Watertown’s football team 24-9 on Friday.
Reedsburg was drenched with over seven inches of rain on Thursday night, making for sloppy conditions. The Beavers (2-3) ran the ball 48 times for 237 yards while holding Watertown (2-3) to 11 total yards rushing on 16 carries.
"Crazy week,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “We had a lot of kids missing. We had two starters out who are in quarantine because of exposure (to COVID-19) and we got bit by the injury bug. (Junior quarterbacks) Caleb Huff and Nathan Kehl both sustained hand injuries. Caleb came back in. Both tried to gut it out and did some really good things.”
Reedsburg had the ball inside Watertown’s 10-yard line four times and did not score. The Goslings held on a fourth-and-goal at the 1 and recovered three fumbles on the night.
“On defense, we were really good in the first half,” Kamrath said. “We caused three turnovers and had a couple fourth down stops, which allowed us to stay in the ball game. We had a tougher time running the ball. They were physical up front. They took away our trap and counter plays. We tried outside, but we just couldn’t get into a rhythm in the first half.”
Reedsburg led 2-0 after one quarter, scoring a safety after a bad snap to Huff forced him to step out of bounds. In the second quarter, Yanke rushed for an 11-yard touchdown and later threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Caden Brandt to make it 15-0.
The Goslings got on the board just before halftime on another long field goal by senior kicker Branden Fischer from 38 yards away, then trimmed to lead to 15-9 in the third quarter when Huff threw a slip screen to junior receiver Oliver Meyers, which he turned into a 55-yard scoring play.
With both Huff and Kehl dealing with hand injuries and having trouble catching the ball, Watertown went for two on the conversion and didn’t get it. The Beavers scored a second safety in the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach with a late touchdown run by Zach Bestor.
“We got the ball back, trailing 15-9, but couldn’t get it going,” Kamrath said. “We had two safeties with errant snaps. Fischer dropped a punt which gave them a short field. We just dug ourselves too many holes, but I am proud of the kids. We were scratching and clawing. The effort was there, but we were just missing on some plays. We had several linemen go down with injuries. (Senior linebacker and running back Dylan Sippel) sustained a leg injury.
"The field was OK despite the rain, but it definitely served their skills better. Reedsburg did a really job of sticking with what they do."
Huff finished 10-of-18 for 126 yards and one touchdown. Junior lineman Cameron Libick led the defense with nine total tackles and two forced fumbles. Junior defensive lineman John Clifford and junior defensive back Taylor Walter each added seven tackles. Seniors linebackers Eli Adrian and Sippel each had six tackles.
Watertown hosts Baraboo for Senior Night next Friday.
“Hopefully, we can play that game and send our seniors out on a positive note,” Kamrath said.
REEDSBURG 24, WATERTOWN 9
Watertown 0 3 6 0 — 9
Reedsburg 2 13 0 9 — 24
R — Safety, Huff stepped out of end zone
R — Yanke 11 run (Schinker kick)
R — Brandt 21 pass from Yanke (kick failed)
W — Fischer 38 FG
W —Meyer 55 pass from Huff (run failed)
R — Safety, Raupp tackled Huff in end zone
R — Bestor 4 run (Schinker kick)
First downs — W 9, R 15. By rush: W 1, R 12. By pass: W 5, R 3. By penalty: W 3, R 0. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) W 16-11, R 48-237. Passing Yards — W 151, R 112. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) W 12-29-1, R 6-8-0. Fumbles-lost — W 1-0, R 5-3. Penalties W 5-25, R 4-50
Individual Leaders — Rushing: W: Walter 5-10, R: Elder 12-94. Passing: W: Huff 10-18-0, 126. R: Yanke 6-8-0, 112. Receiving: W: Meyers 3-84. R: Bestor 2-53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.