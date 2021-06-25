LA CROSSE -- Three months after leading Hustisford's boys basketball team to the Division 5 state title at the La Crosse Center, senior Dylan Kuehl returned to the city for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Thursday.
"It was amazing to come back," Kuehl said. "Driving around the town, seeing the places where we stopped to eat for basketball, the hotels we passed, it brought back a lot of good memories."
Kuehl left town with another gold medal around his neck after winning the Division 3 boys triple jump with a personal best leap of 45 feet, 1 1/4 inches.
The winning jump came on Kuehl's first attempt of the finals and his fourth attempt of the day. That beat out the runner-up mark of 45- 1/2 jumped by Wild Rose senior Ethan Tratz on the final jump of the opening round.
"Everything was 44s, maybe one or two high 43s," Kuehl said. "After I saw Ethan from Wild Rose jump his 45 on the last jump in regulars, I knew I had to get it going. My fourth jump, first jump of finals, that's what motivated me. The thing is, just adrenalin, being on this kind of stage, same thing as basketball, being on this kind of stage pushes me and gets me going. I felt really smooth through it. I just hit 44 at sectionals for the first time and now I am ahead of that."
Kuehl later competed in the long jump and placed tenth with a leap of 20-7 1/2. He now prepares to leave the Falcons' Nest and head to Northern Michigan to play basketball alongside his older brother, Justin. But he's glad Hustisford developed a track and field program during his time in high school.
"It's a great sport," Kuehl said. "I am glad we got it going. My sophomore year was my first year of track. I joined two months late. Track wasn't even a question for me growing up and then coach Powers talked me into it and I thought, OK, I'll try it out and it worked out."
Dodgeland senior Evan Finger was in the hunt for medals in both of his races and came up just short.
In both the boys 800 and 1,600 meter races, Finger finished second behind Durand junior Parker Schneider. In the 1,600, Schneider won the sprint to the line in a winning time of 4 minutes, 26.71 seconds with Finger close behind in 4:27.43. In the 800, Schneider won in 1:56.61 while Finger crossed the line in a personal best time of 1:56.99.
"Two silvers isn't what I wanted," Finger said. "I wanted two golds, but there was a pretty darn good runner who won both races."
Benton-Scales Mound senior Niko Karavergos took the 800 out hard and held a 20 meter lead in the first hap. Schneider and Finger ran him down in the second lap. Karavergos finished third in 1:57.73.
"I raced against Benton in sectionals and I beat him, so I wasn't worried, even when he had that big gap," Finger said. "I knew he would come back in the late stages. I just wanted to stay with the Durand kid and I tried outkick him, but he just had a little more."
Finger closed out a decorated distance running career in cross country and track and field with multiple state tournament appearances.
"It's been something I look forward to every day throughout high school," Finger said. "Now that it's over, I've only got one school record in the mile, which is kind of disappointing. I was off by a half second of the school record in the 800 (1:56.46). Now, I get to run in college at Central Missouri, a D2 school. That will be a lot of fun, I'm sure."
Dodgeland junior Miranda Firari added two more state medals to her collection, placing third in the girls pole vault with a personal best height of 11-9 and a fifth place medal in the 100 meter dash in 13.11.
"The 100 didn't go as I expected, but it was nice actually having more competition than just our little dual meets," Firari said. "I've been working on my blocks. I did good on that today, but the wind definitely was not in our favor."
Firari won the state pole vault title as a freshman by clearing 10-6, but found herself in a three-way battle for the crown this time after all three broke the existing state record by clearing 11-9.
Unity senior Reagan Sorenson won at a new state record height of 12-3. Spencer junior Leah Zastrow finished second over Firari on tiebreaker criterion with fewer misses.
"She PR'd at state meet," Dodgeland pole vault coach Doug Miller said. "You've got to be happy with that. She tied the state record from 10-15 years ago. Her previous PR was 11-7. She was third on misses, but she competed well. She had two misses at one height, and then didn't panic, stayed in there and had a good jump. She made first or second vault at 11-9.
"Her last jump at 12. We've been working on getting inverted better and got about a foot above the bar, and came down and tickled it on the way down. With another year left, it was a good jump to see. She'll be ready to roll. She'll be going after 13 next year."
As with the 100 meter dash, Firari enjoyed the chance to be in a real competition in the pole vault. At most meets, the other vaulters have bowed out long before Firari is going after new heights.
"It's nice having competition and actually talking to the girls and it just gives me a reason to work harder for next year," Firari said.
"Last year (missing the season due to the pandemic was) definitely a heartbreaker. Definitely something that was hard to deal with that first month, realizing that that wasn't going to be a possibility any more after putting in the hard work over the summer. But looking back now, it just gave me time to work on myself and be a better athlete."
Dodgeland's girls 1,600 relay team of Stephanie Cox, Ali Sugden, Sayrah Benzing and Ava Raasch finished 15th in 4:25.52. Dodgeland junior Adrienne Bader placed seventh in the girls shot put in 37-2 1/2 and finished 13th in the girls discus (97-3).
Johnson Creek's girls 800 relay team of Adriell Patterson, Denalyn Siewert, Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue placed 14th in 1:52.46. Adriell Patterson also finished eighth in the girls 300 hurdles in 48.75.
Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher capped off a great athletic career at the state meet. The University of Illinois volleyball recruit placed 15th in the girls long jump at 15-4 1/4 and 16th in the girls triple jump at 32-5 1/4.
