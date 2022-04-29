JUNEAU — Winning pitcher Kira Schall allowed one hit while collecting three of her own in Dodgeland/Hustisford’s 16-6 Trailways South softball win over Rio on Tuesday.

Morgan Kehl hit two triples and drove in four runs for Dodgeland/Hustisford (2-5 overall and in conference)

DODGELAND/HUSTY 16, RIO 6

Rio 311 100 0 — 6 1 4

Dodge/Husty 209 401 X — 16 15 0

WP: Schall

LP: Marble

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Marble 5.2-18-16-5-4-3), DH (Schall 6-4-6-5-7-7)

Leading hitters — DH (Justmann 3x5, Passig 2x4, 2B, Kehl 3x5, 3B (2), Schall 3x5, 2B, Noble 2x5)

