WATERLOO — After pulling out a tight first set, Waterloo’s volleyball team picked up steam and swept Kaukauna 26-24, 25-18, 25-13 on Tuesday.

"Tonight was a great team win,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Kaukauna has some height and put up a big block and they got us a few times, but we covered well and were able to mix up our offense effectively, getting kills from all six hitters on the night.”

Brooke Mosher led the Pirates with 13 kills, 17 assists, eight digs and three aces. Joslyn Wolff added nine kills, nine assists, eight digs and three aces. Michaela Riege had 16 digs and five assists. Sophia Schneider added four kills, 10 digs and nine assists. Abbie Gier added four kills and three blocks. Rylee Duessler served three aces. Skyler Powers added two blocks.

"I liked the serving effort of Kamden Fitzgerald and Sophia Schneider, who went on key runs and were 100 percent for the match,” coach Mosher said. "Our middles also got more involved in the offense which eased some of the blocking pressure on our pins. That was huge.”

Waterloo rallied from an early 10-5 deficit in the third set, outscoring the Galloping Ghosts 20-3 to close out the match.

"The atmosphere is so much different with the limited crowd but I thought the girls did a nice job of leaning on their teammates for that energy boost, especially in the third set,” coach Mosher said. "After getting down 5-10 we took a timeout, refocused and pushed hard to close out the win 25-13.”

Riege surpassed 1,000 digs for her career.

"She has been a steady force in the back row at libero and is such a key for us,” coach Mosher said. “When she is putting up great first contacts, we are very hard to stop.”

Waterloo hosts Marshall on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

