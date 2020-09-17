REEDSBURG — Watertown’s volleyball team opened the season with a 19-25, 25-20, 16-25, 26-28 loss to Reedsburg Thursday.
“The girls filled some new roles tonight that many of them have not experienced before as we continue to build on each other’s strengths,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “We are excited to finally have a game under our belt and plan on continuing to improve upon it.”
Kennedy Pugh had 15 kills to lead the Goslings. Maryann Gudenkauf added nine while Alayna Westenberg added seven. Payton Rotes and Westenberg each had 16 assists. Elise Hickey led Watertown in digs with 20 while Westenberg added 12. Gudenkauf had four blocks. Abby Walsh added 2.5 and Sydney Bolden added 1.5.
Watertown hosts Luther Prep on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
