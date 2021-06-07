WATERLOO — Casey Grudzinski earned the complete-game decision with eight strikeouts as Hustisford/Dodgeland defeated Waterloo 4-1 in a nonconference game on Saturday at Firemen’s Park.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (8-11) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Brody Thimm reached and made it to second base on an error, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a base hit by Alex Eggleston.
Waterloo (6-11) tied it in the bottom of the frame when Blake Huebner singled up the middle, stole second and scored on a groundout by Antonio Unzueta.
Thimm put Hustisford/Dodgeland back in front with an RBI single in the fifth to score Grudzinski. In the seventh, Grudzinski and Gavin Thimm drew one-out walks. Brody Thimm hit his second RBI single of the game and Gavin Thimm scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.
Huebner hit a two-out double for Waterloo in the bottom of the seventh, but was stranded.
Grudzinski allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk. Unzueta took the loss for the Pirates, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Trevor Firari pitched the seventh and gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4, WATERLOO 1
Husty/Dodge 100 010 2 — 4 5 0
Waterloo 100 000 0 — 1 5 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Grudzinski W, 7-5-1-1-8-1), W (Unzueta L, 6-4-2-0-4-2, Firari 1-1-2-2-0-2)
Leading hitters — HD (Br. Thimm 2x4, 2BI, Eggleston RBI), W (Huebner 2x2, 2B, Unzueta 2x3, RBI)
Friday’s game
WATERLOO 11, BELLEVILLE 3
WATERLOO — Winning pitcher Wyatt Peterson added two hits and three RBIs to lead Waterloo to an 11-3 Capitol South win over Belleville on Friday at Firemen’s Park.
Waterloo (5-4 in conference) plated six runs in the bottom of the first inning and led the rest of the way.
Blake Huebner led off the rally with a ground ball single to center and Cooper Setz was hit by a pitch. Owen Haseleu reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases and Reynol Limon hit a line drive single to center to score Huebner. Peterson followed with an RBI single to right and Brody Tschanz reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in Haseleu, with Limon also scoring on the throw. Trevor Firari hit an RBI single to center and Cal Hush capped the rally with a RBI single up the middle to make it 6-1.
Peterson allowed three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Tschanz pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.
Waterloo hosts New Glarus today. The winner will finish third in the final league standings.
WATERLOO 11, BELLEVILLE 3
Belleville 110 001 0 — 3 8 6
Waterloo 602 201 X — 11 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B (Conner L, 4-7-10-5-0-1, Frydenlund 2-2-1-1-0-0), W (Peterson W, 6-6-3-3-2-3, Tschanz 1-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — B (Boyum 2x4, RBI, Syse 2B, Ace 2x3, 2B 2BI), W (Unzueta 2B, Limon 2BI, Peterson 2x4, 3BI, Tschanz 2BI, Firari RBI, Hush RBI)
