NEW GLARUS — Dain Walter led all scorers with 17 points as New Glarus earned a 67-40 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Thursday.

Nine players scored for New Glarus (9-4, 3-1 in conference). Senior guard Jackson Christenson and junior guard Eugene Wolff each scored 17 points for Waterloo (1-11, 0-4).

Waterloo hosts Belleville on Monday.

NEW GLARUS 67, WATERLOO 40

Waterloo 7 33 — 40

New Glarus 26 37 — 63

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 1 1-2 3, Unzueta 1 0-0 2, Tschanz 3 1-1 7, Wolff 6 5-7 17, Christenson 6 5-7 17, Hensler 1 0-0 2, Ritter 1 1-2 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-15 40.

NEW GLARUS — Streiff 3 0-0 6, Parman 4 0-1 8, Schuett 5 0-0 10, Siegenthaler 4 0-0 9, Malaise 0 1-1 1, Strok 2 2-2 6, Faber 4 0-1 8, Stampfli 1 0-0 2, Walter 6 5-6 17. Totals 29 8-11 67.

3-point goals: W 0; NG 1 (Siegenthaler 1). Total fouls: W 11; NG 15.

