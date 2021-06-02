POYNETTE — Senior Taylor Roughen tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out 10, and drove in the only run as the Lake Mills softball team beat Poynette in extras, 1-0, to clinch a share of the Capitol North Conference.
With the win Lake Mills (17-3, 8-1 Capitol North) — ranked No. 2 in Division 3 — earns a a season split with the Pumas (15-2, 7-2), who entered the game ranked No. 1 in D3. A third matchup could be looming later this month in the playoffs, potentially in the sectional round.
Roughen singled in Ellie Evenson in the top of the eighth inning with no outs for the go-ahead score. Evenson, who was 3-for-4, singled to leadoff the inning, taking third on an error by the rightfielder on the play. Roughen came up next, fouling off a pair of 0-2 pitches off before sending 1-2 offering lined into center.
In the bottom of the eighth, Roughen got the top three hitters in the Poynette lineup in order. Holly Lowenberg lined out to right for the first out. Ashia Meister struck out on a full count and Brooke Steinhorst was fanned on four pitches to make it final.
Roughen gave up four hits, walking one on 95 pitches. Seventy-seven percent of her pitches went for strikes. Roughen allowed a lead off double to Abby Klink in seventh but retired the next three hitters in order to send it to extra innings.
Lowenberg pitched eight innings for the Pumas, giving up eight hits, one earned, while striking out 11.
Taylor Wollin was 2-for-3 and McKenna Grossman doubled in the third inning for the L-Cats, who had the bases loaded with one down in the sixth but couldn’t push a run across.
Lake Mills can clinch the league outright on Thursday when they play at Lakeside Lutheran starting at 4 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 1, POYNETTE 0
Lake Mills 000 000 01 — 1 8 1
Poynette 000 000 00 — 0 4 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LM: Roughen 8-4-0-1-10; P: Lowenberg 8-8-1-1-11.
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 3x4, T. Wollin 2x3, Grossman 2B; P: Klink 3x3 (2B).
