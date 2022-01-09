BELOIT -- Will Lauterbach led four players in double figures with 17 points and Beloit Turner topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 76-43 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.

The Trojans (4-3, 3-2 RVC) had a 50-17 advantage in the second half after the game was knotted at 26 at the break and Keshawn Hobson added 12 points.

Aidan Kammer led the Eagles (0-11, 0-7) with 15 points and Braden McGraw chipped in eight.

Jefferson travels to face Delavan-Darien in a nonconference game tonight at 7 p.m.

BELOIT TURNER 76,

JEFFERSON 43

Jefferson 26 17 -- 43

Turner 26 50 -- 76

Jefferson (tp) -- Kammer 15, McGraw 8, Neitzel 2, Johnson 4, P. Phillips 2, E. Phillips 3, Devine 4, Butina 5.

Turner -- Howard 5, Galvan 2, Lauterbach 17, Hoppe 2, Sutherland 10, Erickson 2, Repta 10, Hobson 12, Teague-Johnson 8.

