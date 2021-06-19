HUSTISFORD — Lightning overhead delayed the match a day. Lightning on the ground ended the season once again.
Second-seeded Lake Country Lutheran threw up the perennial road block in the playoffs for top-seeded Hustisford/Dodgeland in a Division 4 regional final on Saturday.
Junior forward/midifelder Brooke Kerwin scored a hat trick and junior forward/midfielder Olivia Brown scored the other goal for the Lightning (9-1-2), which knocked out Hustisford/Dodgeland (11-1-1) for the sixth consecutive season.
Blair opened the scoring at the 10-minute mark with a long shot over HD junior keeper Jadyn Huncosky. Kerwin struck just over five minutes later, cruising in on the right side and beating Huncosky with a shot to the far post.
Hustisford/Dodgeland trimmed the lead in the 17th minute when junior forward Rylie Collien launched a perfect free kick from 40 yards out over the keeper’s head into the right corner.
But Kerwin answered with another unassisted goal seven minutes later, and completed her hat trick in the 64th minute.
Lake Country Lutheran finished the match with 21 shots.
Huncosky was forced to make 11 of her 17 saves in the first half.
“This was a tough game,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“Between the heat and injuries, we just didn’t have enough to overcome a very good Lake Country Lutheran team. But I was so proud of the heart my entire team played with tonight and what they have accomplished this season.
“We began the soccer season with seven players who had one or two years of high school soccer experience and 11 players that had never played in high school.
“We were an extremely young team. If you would have told me at that time this team would go undefeated in the regular season, battle through injuries and win the conference championship, win the gegional championship and have 10 shutouts in 13 games, score 57 goals and give up seven, I would have said that would be an incredibly amazing season. And it truly was.
“Even though we lost 4-1 to a very good Lake Country Lutheran team tonight, it does not take away from the outstanding season that HD United had. I want to Thank my two amazing seniors Tristin Bischoff and Alena Beisbier. Next year’s team will be in very good hands with five incredible seniors who will also be great leaders.
“Along with the 11 experienced underclassmen, I have no doubt they will all carry on and continue the tradition of success.”
Lake Country Lutheran went on to lose to Cedar Grove/Belgium 3-2 in the sectional final on Saturday.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 4, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1
Lake Country Lutheran 3 1 — 4
Hustisford/Dodgeland 1 0 — 1
LC — Blair 10:00
LC — Kerwin 15:36
H — Collien 16:21
LC — Kerwin 23:03
LC — Kerwin 63:52
Shots — LC 21, HD 7
Saves — LC (Krimpelbein 5), HD (Huncosky 17)
