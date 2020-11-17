For 26 seniors, this is the end of the road.
It’s uncommon in team sports to know exactly when your season will finish.
Lake Mills has 11 players strapping it up for a final time while Lakeside Lutheran has 17 guys stepping between the white lines to conclude their careers when the two sides square off in a WIAA Division 3 Level 2 regional championship at LLHS on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (6-0) arrives after beating fourth-seeded Edgewood 31-10 last week and second-seeded Lake Mills (6-2) defeated third-seeded Mauston 56-20 in Level 1.
“It’s the state championship in our eyes,” Lake Mills senior receiver Charlie Bender said. “We have so much respect for those guys over at Lakeside. We know some of them personally and we know how good they are. We know they are going to come out like in the last game and it’s going to be a dogfight.
“We expect nothing less than a close game all the way through. We feel ready and we know they are going to be ready. It’s a state-championship mindset and hopefully we’ll come out and get through with a win.”
The Warriors won the regular-season affair on the road 24-21 in double overtime after blocking a potential game-tying field goal.
“I give a bunch of credit to that Lake Mills team. They have always been pass, pass, pass,” Lakeside Lutheran senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman said. “With Coach Huber they are more two-dimensional. They have good athletes and are well-coached. It was a tough, good fought game on both sides of the ball. In a game with both sides having big guys, athletes and guys that can play it comes down to who can do the fundamentals best and run the ball best.
“Both teams did make some
adjustments in the last meeting. We’ll be looking at adjustments on film and looking at film to see the best possible scheme and to see what we can take advantage of. I am going into this game confident knowing we can make it two. We definitely can not underestimate this team. They will come out with enthusiasm and fire especially with it being an in-town rival. It’s been a fun season to play and exciting to top it off with Lake Mills.”
In the first matchup, the L-Cats surrendered a 61-yard second-quarter punt return to senior Brenden McKenna. Lake Mills also had three turnovers, including an interception on the first play of overtime.
“We have to take care of the football,” first-year Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We had three crucial turnovers the last time we faced them. We also have to shore up some things in special teams. We gave up a punt return for a touchdown. Three turnovers and allowing a special teams touchdown is not the equation to win lots of football games especially against a good opponent like Lakeside is. Offensively we have to take care of the ball.”
Lakeside ran it 55 times for 261 yards and two scores, winning despite attempting two passes. Chesterman (22 carries for 117 yards) and senior tailback Micah Cody (17 for 108) both surpassed 100 rushing yards in the Oct. 23 meeting.
The transition from Matt Davis to Chesterman under center for the Warriors this season has been smooth.
“I’ve been working in these scheme for four or five years,” Chesterman said. “The difference now is getting the reps in practice. Talking with the coaches and communicating with them has been helpful. It’s been an easy transition with the coaching help and talent on the team.”
Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen, who surpassed 10,000 career scrimmage yards last week, went 20-of-26 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the first meeting. Senior receiver Jaxson Retrum, who is 10th statewide in catches and 11th in total receiving yards and receiving scores, had six catches for 110 yards and the game-tying score with 19 seconds left in regulation.
Lake Mills enters having won three straight, scoring more than 50 in the last two outings.
“From the first time we played them until now I know the kids are more comfortable in the scheme and sets we are in,” Huber said. “Being the first year in this system they are more comfortable now than four weeks ago.”
Lakeside has yet to surrender more than 21 points, amassing 1,701 rushing yards and 20 of the team’s 23 offensive touchdowns on the ground. Cody gets the lions share of carries at tailback and has 66 attempts for 718 yards, good for 10.9 yards per touch, and 11 touchdowns. Chesterman has 92 rushes for 437 yards.
“Defensively we have to be disciplined,” Huber said. “Kids have to do their jobs and responsibilities. We were thinking too much the first time around. One of our advantages on defense is when we are fast. Speed is an advantage. They slowed us down and had us thinking too much. When you take speed out of the defense that hurts us.”
The Slider Bowl part two is a notable game statewide as an unconventional 2020 season closes in an uncommon way.
“After how the first one went between us, the kids are looking forward to Thursday,” Huber said. “They are working hard and we’ve had a good week of preparation.
“Unless you’ve actually played high school football it’s hard to explain the feeling when you walk off the field for the last time.”
STATS TO KNOW
Moen is fifth statewide in passing yardage (1,764), 12th in touchdowns (16) and fourth in yards through the air per game (252).
Senior tailback Charlie Cassady leads the L-Cats with 564 rushing yards on 65 carries with eight scores. Moen has 508 yards on the ground, scoring 11 times.
Junior defensive back Michael Stenbroten (36 tackles), Cassady (34 tackles), Retrum (29 tackles) and sophomore linebacker Ben Buchholtz (25 tackles) lead the Lake Mills defense.
Lakeside’s leading tacklers are Cody (41), senior linebacker Christian Schmidt (28), sophomore defensive lineman Ben Buxa (25) and senior defensive back Tersony Vater and senior linebacker Ian Olszewski with 23 apiece.
In this week’s Associated Press medium-sized school rankings, the Warriors are second and the L-Cats sixth.
These senior classes seem to know what it takes to win in the playoffs. The Warriors reached Level 4 in 2018 and Level 3 last season while the L-Cats made Level 3 in 2017 and 2019.
In Lake Mills’ six wins they are outscoring opponents 322-78. Lakeside has a 163-45 scoring advantage this season.
The Warriors’ win earlier this season was the first time the road team won in the annual series since 2011.
