JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson girls tennis team topped visiting Wilmot 6-1 in a nonconference dual on Senior Day Tuesday.
The Eagles swept the singles flights, including a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles by junior Gracie Nielber over Maddie Hansen. Senior Meghan Magner (No. 2 flight) won 6-0, 6-0 versus Madeline Haug, junior Lilly Duddeck earned a 6-1, 6-0 win against Marissa Dowell and junior Alexa Medina topped Mary Catherine Slagle 6-0, 6-1.
"Our singles dominated and were in control the whole way," Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. "They played well. Pleased with all four of them."
Jefferson's No. 1 doubles flight of juniors Kieran O'Reilly and Julie Arellano rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 win against Gianna Abbate and Kelsey Smyk. Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel (No. 3 doubles) were 6-0, 6-0 victors over Emily Runge and Shaylee Hamm. Freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick lost 7-5, 7-5 to freshmen Annabelle Carmichael and Hannah Pecha.
"Three doubles had no problems," Rogers said. "They are really starting to come on. I'm really happy for one doubles. After losing the first set, they had to battle to win the second set 6-4. They completed dominated the tiebreaker 10-4. That was a real good win for them and they played well to win the match.
"Two doubles in the first set they were down 5-0 and came back to tie it up at five before losing. The second set was close. Our two seniors, Magner and Aurelia Rutkowski (JV one doubles), each won on Senior Day."
