RICHLAND CENTER — Jefferson senior Aaron Heine is headed back to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
In a normal year, junior teammate Brady Lehman would be joining him.
Heine advanced to the Division 2 state tournament after placing second at 182 pounds at the Richland Center sectional on Saturday. Lehman came up just short after placing third at 195.
“This is Aaron’s second year in a row making it to state,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said.
“It’s the fifth year in a row for Jefferson sending guys to state, which is a school record. It’s a bummer for Brady. Normally, the third place match is the most exciting match of the tournament, because that’s the one to see who gets to go to state. But this year, because of COVID-19, only the first and second place finishers advance. You want to tell the kid, you really qualified … you just don’t get to go wrestle. Every other year, third is good enough.”
Heine (11-1) pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Dylan Warren at 1 minute of the quarterfinals, then won a 12-0 major decision over Darlington/Black Hawk’s Brady Horne.
“He started off the first one with a quick pin, then had a 12-0 match,” Weber said. “That’s the first six minute match all year. It was a good thing going into the finals.
In the finals, he lost a 21-14 decision to Brodhead/Juda’s Cole Hoesly (10-0). He advanced by rule over Horne and will wrestle in the Division 2 tournament hosted by Adams-Friendship next Saturday.
“Aaron does a lot of rolling around,” Weber said. “He does things his own way. He ran into another guy that did some funky stuff. They rolled around a lot. He just didn’t come out on top enough. It will be a good thing for him moving into next week. It’s a good motivating factor to say ‘I’ve got to bring it. Nobody’s going to lay down for you.”
Lehman (11-1) pinned Brodhead/Juda’s C.J. Streuly in just 15 seconds of the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Adams-Friendship’s Anthony Kujawa (12-1) in the semifinals. Lehman stayed in contention from there, scoring an 8-3 decision over Lake Mills sophomore Jordan Tindell in the consolation semifinals, then pinning Wisconsin Dells’ Lennon Stroede at 3:10 of the third place match.
But he needed Kujawa to win the weight class in order to earn a wrestleback match for second place, and when Kujawa lost in the finals, Lehman was eliminated.
“He got caught in the semifinals, but he came back and dominated a tough kid from the Dells,” Weber said. “Kujawa was in a 2-2 match in the finals when he got caught and pinned.”
Haden Dempsey finished 2-2 with two pins at 220 and placed fifth.
“He’s a freshman who came out during the middle of the season,” Weber said. “He put quite an exclamation point on the season.”
Logan Merz (106), Ryan Haffelder (126), Marcus Owen (145) and Alex Vasquez (16) each finished 0-2 for the Eagles.
Lake Mills also had a wrestler fall just short of qualifying.
Senior Charlie Cassady placed third at 170.
Cassady (12-1) opened with a 9-3 decision over Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt, then lost a 6-2 decision to Turner’s Cal Ries (11-2) in the semifinals. Cassady won his consolation semifinal by fall over Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer at 1:13 and claimed third place by rule over Huschitt. But Ries lost in the finals and held on to second place by rule over Cassady.
Ben Buchholtz finished 1-3 at 182 and placed sixth. Jordan Tindell went 2-2 with two pins at 195 and placed fifth. Tyler Theder also went 2-2 with two pins and placed fifth at heavyweight.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Riley Schmidt led the Warriors with a fifth place finish at 132. He finished 2-2 with a pair of decisions. Dan McIlvain (120) and Sam Schmidt (138) each finished 0-2.
Luther Prep sent nine wrestlers to the sectional, but none made it out.
Junior Tim Manning led the Phoenix with a fourth place finish at 220. Manning (9-5) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision.
Jason Kehren (113), Caleb Wendland (120), Nate Wendland (126), Zair Palacios (132), Matthew Hillmer (145), Josh Kehren (152), Josiah Moore (160) and heavyweight Nate Hong-Mitchell each finished 0-2.
