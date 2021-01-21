PRAIRIE DU SAC — Watertown’s gymnastics team won a triangular against Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
The Goslings won with a 128.200 score, followed by Reedsburg (126.325) and Sauk Prairie (124.725).
Meghan Hurtgen won the vault and balance beam and took all-around honors (33.325) to lead Watertown.
Watertown scored 31.800 on the vault. Aveline Jacob (7.750), Rachael Sprenger 7.375), Mikaylah Fessler (7.775), Lauryn Olson (7.875) and Hurtgen (8.4) scored for the Goslings.
The Goslings scored 29.950 on the uneven bars, with scoring from Paige Petig (6.825), Fessler (7.500), Ashley Campbell (7.375), Lauren Marks (7.850) and Hurtgen (7.225).
On the uneven bars, Watertown scored 32.200. Marks (8.00), Olson (7.150), Jacob (7.9), Karleigh Jacobs (6.950) and Hurtgen (9.150) competed for the Goslings.
Watertown finished up with a 34.250 score on the floor exercise, with scoring from Petig (8.350), Jacobs (7.650), Jacob (8.5), Olson (8.850) and Hurtgen (8.550).
"We did good and battled hard,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “We are working to stick our vaults and beam routines, hit our jump connections and tumbling passes and swing on the bars."
