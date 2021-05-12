BLANCHARDVILLE — A 12-run sixth helped the host Vikings blow away from the Bluejays in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Johnson Creek led 5-1 before Pecatonica plated 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Taylor Joseph finished with two RBIs out of the leadoff spot, also scoring once for Creek.
Bow Hartwig pitched five innings, only allowing three hits and one earned run. Hartwig also finished with 10 strikeouts and two hits at the plate.
PECATONICA 13, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Johnson Creek 001 112 0 — 5 6 3
Pecatonica 010 0012 X — 13 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Hartwig 5-3-1-3-10; P: Doescher 5.2-5-4-2-7.
Leading hitters — JC: Joseph 2B, Hartwig 2x3, P: Brunker 3x5, Knutson 2x3 (2x2B), Johnsrud 2B.
