DEERFIELD — The Lake Mills boys track and field team won Friday's 11-team Deerfield Invitational with 165 points while the girls team placed second with 128 points.
The L-Cat boys had seven first place finishes and were well ahead of second place Marshall (96).
Senior Adam Moen won the 100-meter dash in 12.03 seconds and claimed the high jump (6-0). Moen teamed with junior Carson Lund, senior Jaxson Retrum and sophomore Ben Buchholtz to win the 4x100 relay in 45.48. The 4x200 relay team of Lund, Moen, Retrum and junior Cole Flood won in 1:36.20 while the 4x400 relay team of junior Kyle Popowski, senior Grant Horkan, Retrum and senior John Wilke won in 3:37.30.
Lund also won the triple jump (41-0.5) and junior Dylan Johnson won the long jump (21-0).
Lake Mills' four second place finishers were freshman J.P. Rguig in the 100 (12.10), senior Quentin Saylor in the 3,200 (11:51.76), Popowski in the 110 hurdles (16.29) and Retrum in the triple jump (40-01).
Popowski was third in both the 300 hurdles in 42.30 and triple jump (39-02.75). The 4x800 relay team of junior Isaac Lambert, Saylor, sophomore Landon Dierkes and Wilke was third in 9:05.89. Lund was third in the long jump (19-03.25). Buchholtz was third in the shot put (43-02).
The Lake Mills girls had three first place finishes.
Senior Makena Vesperman won the 300 hurdles in 50.12. The 4x800 relay of sophomore Jenna Hosey, freshman Ava Vesperman, Makena Vesperman and senior Lauren Winslow won in 4:23.63. Senior Kayla Will won the shot put (40-04.5).
Will was second in the discus (106-02) and junior Meghann Christian was second in the shot put (31-09.5).
Sophomore Kenzie Nielsen was third in the 100 in 13.84. Winslow was third in the 400 in 1:04.27. Senior Libby Porter was third in the 3,200 in 15:36.55. Christian was third in the discus (100-0).
Columbus won the girls competition with 172 points.
Lake Mills hosts the Capitol Conference meet today at 4 p.m.
Team scores - boys: Lake Mills 165; Marshall 96; Cambridge 88; Omro 74; Columbus 61; Deerfield 61; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 56; Pardeeville 38; Belleville/New Glarus 27; Lomira 23; Albany 10.
Team scores - girls: Columbus 172; Lake Mills 128; Sugar River 88.5; Omro 46; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 45; Deerfield 44; Marshall 40.5; Pardeeville 34; Lomira 30; Cambridge 26; Albany 22.
