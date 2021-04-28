FONTANA — The Jefferson boys golf team shot a 294 to take 10th place at the first Rock Valley Conference mini meet of the season Monday at Big Foot Country Club.
The Eagles’ low golfer was Austin Steies with a 64. Josh Gehl scored a 68.
Team scores: Edgerton 177, Clinton 206, Evansville 209, Brodhead 212, Whitewater 221, Beloit Turner 233, East Troy, 233, McFarland 234, Big Foot 274, Jefferson 294.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.