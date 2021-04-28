FONTANA — The Jefferson boys golf team shot a 294 to take 10th place at the first Rock Valley Conference mini meet of the season Monday at Big Foot Country Club.

The Eagles’ low golfer was Austin Steies with a 64. Josh Gehl scored a 68.

Team scores: Edgerton 177, Clinton 206, Evansville 209, Brodhead 212, Whitewater 221, Beloit Turner 233, East Troy, 233, McFarland 234, Big Foot 274, Jefferson 294.

