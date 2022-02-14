VERONA — Watertown’s boys swim team ended its season with a tenth place finish at the Verona sectional on Saturday.
The Goslings produced their best finish in the 200 freestyle relay, where the team of freshman Brayden Haversack and seniors Jackson Barta, Matthew Marchant and Liam McCloskey shaved 3.34 seconds off their seed time with a ninth place time of 1:35.93.
The 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Evan Jaworski, Barta, McCloskey and Marchant took tenth in 1:52.52.
In the 200 freestyle, Haversack was 16th in 1:54.47, junior Matthew Marr was 22nd in 2:14.99 and senior Jake Olszewski was 23rd in 2:16.95.
In the 200 individual medley, junior Wyatt Steffanus was 21st in 2:36.71 and senior Logan Fuchs was 22nd in 2:38.70.
McCloskey placed 18th in the 50 freestyle in 23.53 while Marchant was 19th in 24.45.
In the 100 butterfly, Haversack took 12th in 57.09 while McCloskey was 13th in 1:00.73.
In the 100 freestyle, Jaworski was 23rd in 55.03, Barta was 26th in 56.41, Marchant was 27th in 56.48 and Tarr was 31st in 59.90.
Freshman Julian Byrne finished 17th in the 500 freestyle in 6:07.81.
In the 100 backstroke, Jaworski took 17th in 1:05.37 and Fuchs was 18th in 1:10.14.
Steffanus placed 19th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.0 while Barta was 20th in 1:16.07.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Jaworski, Byrne, Marr and Haversack placed tenth in 3:48.45.
Team scores: Madison West 328, Middleton 304.5, Sun Prairie 300.5, Verona/Mount Horeb 266.5, Madison Memorial 258, Monona Grove 196.5, Oregon 137, Waunakee 136, Madison East 109, Watertown 56, Wayland 36, Madison La Follette 34
