PEWAUKEE — Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team lost 11-1 and 9-5 in a doubleheader at Pewaukee on Saturday.
The Warriors (5-4) trailed 6-0 after two innings in the first game before a five-run fifth by Pewaukee enacted the 10-run rule.
Nathan Chesterman was 2-for-2 and Tyler Marty doubled. Starter Ian Olszewski took the loss, pitching two innings and giving up six earned on five hits while striking out one and walking three. Ben Krueger allowed five unearned runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Grant Ross was 2-for-3, driving in four runs and scoring twice, and Vince Zipperer had three hits for Pewaukee.
In the second game, Pewaukee plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break it open. The Warriors were outhit 11-4 and committed five errors.
Lakeside did take a brief 5-4 lead in its half of the fourth after an RBI double by Nate Yaroch and a run-scoring single by Gabe Uttech, who drove in two runs and scored once from the two-spot in the lineup.
Warriors starter Tyler Marty allowed three earned on five hits in three frames, striking out one and walking three. Eli Buchta was saddled with the loss, surrendering two earned runs on six hits over three innings.
Pewaukee's Logan Schill was 3-for-4 and scored twice.
The Warriors play at Waterloo on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
PEWAUKEE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 000 10 — 1 5 3
Pewaukee 330 05 — 11 12 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Olszewski (L; 2-5-6-6-1-3), Krueger (2.2-7-5-0-1-1); P: Doubek (W; 3-3-0-0-4-1), Sopha (2-2-1-0-2-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman 2x2, Marty (2B); P: Dobberstein 2x3 (3B), Hansen 2x3 (2B), Zipperer 3x4 (2B), Ross 2x3, Muroder 2x3.
Second game
PEWAUKEE 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside Lutheran 210 200 0 — 5 4 5
Pewaukee 112 500 x — 9 11 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Marty (3-5-4-3-1-3), Buchta (L; 3-6-5-2-0-0); P: Boven (W; 4-2-5-1-6-4), Zipperer (2-2-0-0-3-1), Kaehler (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch (2B); P: Dobberstein 2x4, Ross 2x3, Schill 3x4 (2B), Sopha (2B). At Waukesha County Technical College.
