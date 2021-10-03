MCFARLAND -- The Eagles hung on with a goal-line stand to spoil McFarland’s homecoming, moving one game closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 27-21 Rock Valley victory on Friday.
“This was kind of a playoff game where you have to step up and make plays, we had to make a million halftime adjustments and I said that’s going to help us going forward,” said Jefferson head coach Steve Gee. “Let’s hope we can take care of it next week and build on some of the successes here and learn from the mistakes and get ourselves playoff eligible.”
Senior running back Brady Gotto scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown to put the Eagles (4-2, 3-2 RVC) up 7-0 with 3:07 left in the first quarter. McFarland tied the game on a one-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 9:54 left in the second quarter.
Senior running back Jesse Heller broke off a 45-yard run on third down to quickly take back the lead for Jefferson with 8:12 left in the second quarter. McFarland tied the game with another touchdown run with 6:07 left.
Jefferson took the lead going into halftime after Gotto found open space for a 53-yard run.
“We talked quite a bit this week about the importance of getting to the second level with our pullers, and when we were able to do that successfully, that’s when we get those long runs,” said Gee. “I thought the guys did a nice job of getting that second level and I thought our wings did a good job of seeing when that opportunity was there to bounce outside and we took advantage of it.”
The Eagles nearly added another touchdown before the half, but the McFarland defense kept Jefferson out of the end zone.
McFarland (3-4, 3-2) came out of the second half making some adjustments, and then scored to tie the game at 21-21 with 5:56 left in the third quarter.
Gotto added another touchdown run from seven yards with 6:20 in the fourth, but the extra point was missed, giving Jefferson the 27-21 lead.
On its last offensive possession of the game, McFarland drove down the field, getting inside the Jefferson 10-yard line. However, the Jefferson defense stopped a couple of rushes and a fade route on fourth down fell incomplete, giving the Eagles the ball back at the four-yard line with 2:15 left in the fourth.
“One of the last things I said to the guys was when we get lined up right and everyone knows what they’re doing, we’re pretty hard to move the ball against when we’re on defense,” said Gee.
Jefferson ran the ball to get a game-clinching first down to seal the victory.
“It’s always nice to have your last play on offense being taking a knee,” said Gee.
Heller had 18 rushes for 176 yards with a touchdown. Gotto carried the ball 15 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
Jefferson moves into third place in the Rock Valley Conference standings. The Eagles will look to clinch a playoff spot at Edgerton this week.
JEFFERSON 27, MCFARLAND 21
McFarland 0 14 7 0 -- 21
Jefferson 7 14 0 6 -- 27
First quarter
J- (3:07) Gotto 2 run (kick by Frank)
Second quarter
M- (9:54) Quelle 1 run (kick by Folk)
J- (8:12) Heller 45 run (kick by Frank)
M- (6:07) Zadra 4 run (kick by Folk)
J- (3:55) Gotto 53 run (kick by Frank)
Third quarter
M- (5:56) Gillen 57 pass from Kennedy (kick by Folk)
Fourth quarter
J- (6:20) Gotto 7 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: J 446, M 286. Rushing attempts-yards: J 43-369, M 34-115. Penalties-yards: J 4-55, M 2-15. Fumbles-lost: J 1-1, M 0-0. Interceptions thrown: J 0-0, M 0-0.
