JUNEAU -- Senior guard Dilan Fenner's 3-pointer with one second remaining gave Dodgeland's boys basketball team a 56-55 win over Madison Abundant Life in the final game of the season for both teams on Tuesday.
Dodgeland (8-14) had been eliminated by Deerfield in a regional semifinal on Friday, but the Trojans were able to schedule an extra game against Abundant Life (3-7), which had only managed to play a limited schedule and was looking for one more game.
"When (Abundant Life coach) Mike Theis got ahold of (Dodgeland Athletic Director Marcia Modaff), he said they had only played nine games this season, so this was special for them," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "We made it even more special for them. We wore our (road) purple uniforms so they could wear their home uniforms.
"Mike said this was the first time all year the kids got to wear their white uniforms, because they were always on the road."
With the Trojans trailing by two, Fenner went the length of the court in five seconds and hit a 3 from the top of the key to win it.
"The way we had drawn it up, Dilan got it on the back side," Otte said. "He faced some token pressure and got around it. He's hit some big shots for us the past two weeks. This one was the dagger for us."
Senior guard Sy Otte finished with a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds for his 18th double-double of the season for Dodgeland. Fenner added four assists. Junior guard Jace Christopherson had two steals.
Brent Schmiesing led the visiting Challengers with 16 points.
"When we asked the guys if they wanted to play one more game, they were all in," coach Otte said. "The loss on Friday left a sour taste in our mouths. This was a nice way to end it."
Dodgeland 56, Abundant Life 55
Abundant Life 27 28 -- 55
Dodgeland 33 23 -- 56
Abundant Life (fg ft-fta pts) -- Laungkhamdeng 2 0-1 4, Schmiesing 5 3-5 16, Hartberg 1 0-0 3, S. Loomans 0 2-2 2, Davison 2 0-0 4, J. Loomans 6 0-2 12, Byington 7 0-0 14 Totals 23 5-10 55
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) Otte 11 4-7 27, Brugger 2 0-0 4, Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Wieloch 2 0-0 4, Fenner 5 1-2 13, Nelson 1 0-3 2, Appenfeldt 2 0-0 4 Totals 24 5-12 56
Three-point goals -- AL (Schmiesing 3, Hartberg 1) D (Otte 1, Fenner 2)
Total fouls -- AL 12, D 12
Fouled out -- AL (Loomans)
