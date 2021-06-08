FORT ATKINSON -- Elijah Lee had a two-run, go-ahead double in a four-run seventh inning as the Lake Mills baseball team beat Fort Atkinson 4-1 at Jones Park on Monday night in a nonconference matchup.
The L-Cats (11-12) had three of their six hits in the seventh. David Bruce led off the inning with a double. Andy Carpenter reached via error, sending Hunter Fry, who was running for Bruce, to third with no out.
Brody Henderson's run-scoring single to left next tied it up. After a wild pitch put a pair of runners in scoring position, Lee lined a double to center on a 1-2 offering that made it 3-1 Lake Mills. Lee stole home later in the inning on a double steal with Sam Giombetti swiping second base.
Fort (7-15) struck out twice and had a one-out single in its half of the seventh.
Lee earned the decision, tossing a scoreless sixth and seventh while striking out four and allowing one hit. He was also 2-for-3.
Eddy Eveland worked the first five innings, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out six and walking three.
Drew Kloster, who went the distance and gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, took the loss for the Blackhawks.
Dane Brost was 2-for-3 for Fort and drove in a run with a single in the first.
LAKE MILLS 4, FORT ATKINSON 1
Lake Mills 000 000 4 -- 4 6 1
Fort Atk. 100 000 0 -- 1 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Eveland (5-4-1-1-6-3), Lee (W; 2-1-0-0-4-1); FA: Kloster (L; 7-6-4-2-8-0).
Leading hitters -- LM: Lee 2x3 (2B), Da. Bruce (2B); FA: Brost 2x3.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills baseball team beating visiting Elkhorn 8-7 and 6-3 in a nonconference doubleheader at home on Saturday.
The L-Cats withstood seven seventh-inning runs from the Elks, who had five of their eight hits in that frame, to prevail in the first game.
Peyton Klettke came on for Andy Carpenter with runners at second and third with two out and the L-Cats clinging to an 8-5 edge. Brayden Marks greeted Klettke with a two-run single up the middle that made it a one-run affair. After a walk, Klettke earned the save by getting No. 5 to ground out to Caden Belling at shortstop.
The first six innings were dominated by Lake Mills.
Brady Strauss had a two-RBI single to right in the first. Carpenter helped his own cause with an RBI double in the third. Brody Henderson's run-scoring single next made it 5-0 through three innings. After scoring single runs on sacrifice flies in the fifth and sixth, the L-Cats had just the insurance they would need to navigate a bumpy seventh.
A ground out opened the inning before an error at second base started the rally for the Elks. A pair of singles sandwiched around a walk led to a run. A fielder's choice resulted in the second out of the inning and a lone run that made it an 8-2 game. Elkhorn then drew another walk before three consecutive run-scoring hits resulted in the final margin.
Carpenter threw 96 pitches over 6 2/3 innings to earn the decision. He allowed seven runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Belling was 2-for-4 and scored twice. Strauss was 3-for-3, scoring two times, with two RBI. Carpenter also drove in two.
In the finale, Lake Mills scored twice on four hits in the first inning, including run-scoring base knocks by Belling, who was 2-for-3, and Strauss.
Lake Mills started to take control with four runs in the fourth to pull ahead 6-2. Henderson walked with the bases loaded and two out. Caleb Quest followed with a two-RBI single. Henderson then stole home on a double steal to cap the frame.
Klettke threw a complete-game to earn the decision, allowing three earned on 10 hits with two strikeouts and no walks on 76 pitches.
Sam Giombetti doubled and scored a run out of the leadoff spot and Henderson walked three times.
Elkhorn (7-11) had a 10-7 advantage in hits but none were for extra bases.
First game
LAKE MILLS 8, ELKHORN 7
Elkhorn 000 000 7 -- 7 8 4
Lake Mills 203 012 X -- 8 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Carpenter (W; 6.2-7-7-1-3-2), Klettke (0.1-1-0-0-0-1); E: Bestul (L; 2-2-2-2-6-2), Lueptow (4-9-6-4-6-1).
Leading hitters -- LM: Belling 2x4, Strauss 3x3, Henderson 2x4 (2B), Carpenter (2B), Dav. Bruce (2B); E: Loughney 2x2, Bestul (2B).
Second game
LAKE MILLS 6, ELKHORN 3
Lake Mills 200 400 0 -- 6 7 1
Elkhorn 200 001 0 -- 3 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Klettke (W; 7-10-3-3-2-0); E: Marks (2-5-2-2-2-0), Anzalone (L; 1.2-2-4-4-2-6), Rushing (3.1-0-0-0-3-4).
Leading hitters -- LM: Belling 2x3, Giombetti (2B); E: Pflanzer 2x3, Loughney 2x3.
