GREENDALE -- The Lake Mills girls basketball team closed the game on a 24-9 run to pull away from host Martin Luther and earn a 56-40 nonconference victory on Tuesday.
"This was a great team win tonight," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "For a majority of the game we were outstanding on defense. That might have been our best defensive game from an execution standpoint. Great job cleaning up the glass and not allowing them to get second-chance points. Martin Luther was 10-2 entering the game and averaging 70 points."
The L-Cats, who are tied for first in the initial Associated Press Division 3 rankings, saw a double-digit lead dwindled to 32-31 with 10 minutes, 15 seconds remaining after a 9-0 Spartan run.
Lake Mills (11-1) answered with a pair of timely 3-pointers, the first of which came by senior guard Ava Wollin to halt the Martin Luther spurt. After getting a stop defensively, senior guard Julianna Wagner knocked down a corner 3 on a look from senior center Vivian Guerrero that pushed the lead back to seven.
Sophomore center Bella Pitta scored the L-Cats' next four points before another Wagner 3-pointer, again from the corner, made it 45-34 with 5:25 to go. Senior guard Taylor Roughen put the game on ice with a shot from beyond the arc with less than three minutes remaining that, making it 55-40.
Wagner led all scorers with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Roughen and Wollin added 11 apiece in a game that was a rematch of last season's WIAA Division 3 sectional final, won by Lake Mills 70-65 to clinch the program's first state tournament berth.
"Proud of the way we played tonight," Siska said. "Could kind of see we're improving as Julianna is getting healthier and that makes our bench deeper and we're playing with a lot more confidence."
Martin Luther (10-3) was held to 17-for-58 (29.3 percent) from the field and shot 2-for-10 from beyond the arc. Leading scorer Vanessa Solano had a season-low seven points.
"No clean looks for Solano," Siska said of the defensive gameplan. "We wanted to stop them in transition and find bodies. They score a lot of points on runouts and getting the ball up the floor quick. Solano is a good shooter and teams mistakenly leave her open and she's been lighting it up from 3."
Roughen hit a 3-pointer in the first half that made it 14-4 with 10:30 left. Senior wing Jade Pitta's 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining extended the lead to 26-16.
"Early on it was tough going," Siska said. "We did a good job handling the different looks they threw at us. They don't have the six footers but are athletic and long. They're very tough defensively and run the 1-3-1 zone. Their 1-2-2 also gives people problems. They put (Joselyn) Gonzalez up top and her length gets in the way."
Senior center Kayla Will scored nine points and Jade Pitta had seven. Guerrero had nine rebounds and Wollin had three steals.
Lake Mills returns to Capitol North play at Poynette on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 56, MARTIN LUTHER 40
Lake Mills 26 30 — 56
Martin Luther 16 24 — 40
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 3 2-2 11; Wagner 5 0-0 12; A. Wollin 4 1-1 11; J. Pitta 2 2-4 7 B. Pitta 2 2-4 6; Will 4 1-2 9. Totals 20 8-13 56.
MARTIN LUTHER — Moravec 3 0-0 6; Hoppert 1 0-0 2; Burks 1 1-2 3; Brick 4 0-4 8; Solano 3 0-0 7; Hafemann 2 1-2 5; Gonzales 2 0-0 4; Bridgewater 1 2-2 5. Totals 17 4-10 40.
3-point goals: LM 8 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, A. Wollin 2, J. Pitta 1); ML 2 (Bridgewater 1, Solano 1). Total fouls: LM 6; GML 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.