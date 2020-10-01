JUNEAU — John Wilke scored four goals and added two assists for Lake Mills in a 10-0 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland in a boys soccer match on Thursday.
Brayden Ciesiolka scored twice and added one assist for the L-Cats (3-3-0). Lucas Hatt, Isaac Lambert, Jailen Ortega and Kyle Popowski each scored one goal.
