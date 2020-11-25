Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen was selected as the Dave Krieg Award recipient for most outstanding quarterback in the state during voting that was part of the Wisconsin Sports Network Senior Football Awards announced this week.
Moen went 176-for-250 passing this season for 2,326 yards and 24 scores, helping the L-Cats go 7-2. He also totaled 616 yards on the ground and 12 rushing scores.
Moen has 8,117 career passing yards (fourth all-time in state history) in three seasons as starter, recording 89 passing touchdowns (third all-time in state history). In the rushing department, he has recorded 2,114 yards and 43 scores. He also has 10,231 combined passing and rushing yards, which is the second-highest mark in the Wis. record books.
Last year, Moen surpassed Cedar Grove-Belgium's Josh Weiss for most total passing and rushing yards in a single season with 4,477. Moen threw for 3,517 yards and rushed for 960 yards, scoring 60 touchdowns. His passing yards were the fourth-most in a campaign. He had 39 passing and 21 rushing scores, which were the second-highest TD total from one season.
Moen joins a group of past honorees that includes the likes of: Watertown's Tarek Yaeggi (2012), Xavier's Matt Ferris (2013), Brown Deer's Zack Baun (2014), Amherst's Garrett Groshek (2015), Kimberly's Danny Vanden Boom (2016), Franklin's Max Alba (2017), Kimberly's Cody Staerkel (2018) and La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis (2019).
Dave Krieg, a D.C. Everest graduate who the award is named after, played collegiately at Milton College before a 19-year career in the National Football League, 12 of which came with the Seattle Seahawks. Krieg, a three-time Pro Bowler, is top 12 in NFL history for passing yardage, completions, pass attempts and passing TDs.
The other finalists for the award were: Josh Bauer from Lourdes Academy, Michal Dul from Mosinee, Brady Hoppert from Martin Luther and Tristan Schelvan from Amherst.
The 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state teams and awards have not yet been announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.