L-Cats top Thunderbirds

LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills senior forward John Wilke netted a first-half hat trick in a 4-2 nonconference victory over Baraboo at LMHS on Monday.

Wilke scored unassisted in the 10th, 21st and 33rd minutes for the L-Cats (5-3-1).

Baraboo (9-2-1) scored in the 74th and 77th minutes before an L-Cat 84th-minute goal was scored for the final margin.

Lake Mills goalie Kyan Schmidt had eight saves.

The L-Cats play at Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 4, BARABOO 2

Baraboo  0  2  —  2

Lake Mills  3  1  —  4

First half: LM — Wilke, 9:13; Wilke, 20:52; Wilke, 32:27.

Second half: B — Barahona (Lopez), 73:05; 76:13. LM — 83:19.

Shots: B 10; LM 11.

Saves: B (Letendre) 7; LM (Schmidt) 8.

Tags

Load comments