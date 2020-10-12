LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills senior forward John Wilke netted a first-half hat trick in a 4-2 nonconference victory over Baraboo at LMHS on Monday.
Wilke scored unassisted in the 10th, 21st and 33rd minutes for the L-Cats (5-3-1).
Baraboo (9-2-1) scored in the 74th and 77th minutes before an L-Cat 84th-minute goal was scored for the final margin.
Lake Mills goalie Kyan Schmidt had eight saves.
The L-Cats play at Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 4, BARABOO 2
Baraboo 0 2 — 2
Lake Mills 3 1 — 4
First half: LM — Wilke, 9:13; Wilke, 20:52; Wilke, 32:27.
Second half: B — Barahona (Lopez), 73:05; 76:13. LM — 83:19.
Shots: B 10; LM 11.
Saves: B (Letendre) 7; LM (Schmidt) 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.