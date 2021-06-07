WATERLOO -- Belle Topel hit a home run and Taylor Roughen struck out 13 in a six-hitter as the Lake Mills softball team beat Waterloo 6-1 in a nonconference game at Fireman's Park on Monday.
Syd Schwartz led off the L-Cat second with a walk and later scored on an error by the catcher. Roughen helped her own cause with a run-scoring single in the third that scored Tessa Kottwitz, who stole third after singling to open the frame.
Topel's solo shot in the fourth was sent over the center field fence on an 0-1 pitch from Grace Marty to make it 3-0. Lake Mills (20-3) scored twice on three hits in the fifth, including an RBI single by Ava Klienfelt, who was 3-for-4 and had an RBI double in the seventh.
For the Pirates (10-9), Abbie Gier hit a solo shot in the sixth on a 2-1 offering for the only damage done off Roughen, who threw 90 pitches and walked just one to earn the decision.
Kottwitz, Roughen and Taylor Wollin had two base knocks apiece. Schwartz and Roughen both scored twice.
Marty took the loss, allowing 10 hits on five runs (four earned) over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three. Sophia Schneider pitched 2 2/3 relief innings, allowing a run on two hits while striking out three and walking three.
Gier was 2-for-4 and Brenna Huebner was 2-for-3 for Waterloo, which was outhit 12-6.
LAKE MILLS 6, WATERLOO 1
Lake Mills 011 120 1 — 6 12 0
Waterloo 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-6-1-1-13-1); WA: Marty (L; 4.1-10-5-4-3-3), Schneider (2.2-2-1-1-3-3).
Leading hitters — LM: Topel (HR), Klienfelt 3x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4 (2B), Roughen 2x2, Wollin 2x4; WA: Gier 2x4 (HR), Huebner 2x3.
