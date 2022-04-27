HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien scored four goals and Brielle Blome had two goals and two assists for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a 7-0 win over SWCHA on Tuesday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland improved to 4-1 with the victory.
"It was a cold night but the way we played tonight, which kept me very warm inside,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We worked together so well. This is the best we have played overall, so far this season. The defense was flawless, shutting down
every attack until very late in the game.
"Our midfielders were communicating and finding each other very efficiently and also moving well after the
pass. Rylie and Breille were extremely active and engaged with the midfielders. They were making great runs which we finished accurately.
Rylie had four great goals off excellent assists, by Brielle and Riley Becker including a beauty with her head off a perfect corner from Riley.
“Brielle added two more pretty goals on great passes from Riley Becker and Rylie Collien.
Jadyn Huncosky took a break from Goalkeeper in the second half and took advantage of her opportunity to play the field by assisting Breanne
Reinwald on her hustle goal which was started by a great free kick from defender Rena Harvey.
"It was also so awesome to have Madee Peplinski back in the line up tonight after getting cleared to play last Wednesday and contributing in her first game back.
"I was very thankful that SWCHA was able to come to play tonight. There was a mixup and CWC did not come to play as planned so we had to scramble to find an opponent and despite the final score, the Saints fought very hard for 80 minutes and have some excellent players.
"I am counting on the positive energy we created tonight to continue as we head to Fond du lac on Thursday to battle Winnebago Lutheran Academy who is currently in first place in the Flyway, so this will be a great time to raise the bar even farther and move ahead of them in the standings.
HUSTY/DODGELAND 7, SWCHA 0
SWCHA 0 0 — 0
HD United 5 2 — 7
HD — Collien (Becker) 9:20
HD — Collien (Blome) 25:09
HD — Collien (Becker) 34:36
HD — Collien (Blome) 37:23
HD — Blome (Becker) 38:33
HD — Blome (Collien) 42:14
HD — Reinwald (Huncosky, Harvey) 73:24
Shots — S 2, HD 22
Saves — S (Parker 6, Bennett 4), HD (Huncosky 0, Kuehl 0, Zurawski 2)
