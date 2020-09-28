L-Cats fall to Thunderbirds

BARABOO -- Lake Mills' boys soccer team fell 6-1 to host Baraboo in a nonconference match on Monday.

The L-Cats (2-2-0) saw a 2-game win streak snapped as the Thunderbirds (5-1-0) scored four first-half goals.

Baraboo's Jordan Lopez scored four times and had an assist.

Lake Mills forward John Wilke scored on an assist from midfielder Isaac Lambert in the 48th minute to make it 4-1.

The L-Cats host Wisconsin Dells today at 6:45 p.m. in a Capitol Conference tilt.

BARABOO 6,

LAKE MILLS 1

Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1

Baraboo 4 2 -- 6

B -- Bielicki (J. Lopez), 2:13

B -- J. Lopez (Romano-Thompson), 10:26

B -- J. Lopez (Romano-Thompson), 34:08

B -- Barahona (Uptagraw), 37:40.

LM -- Wilke (Lambert), 47:42

B -- J. Lopez, 74:20

B -- J. Lopez, 77:40.

Saves: LM (Schmidt) 9, B (Huffaker) 8.

