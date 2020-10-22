HUSTISFORD — Junior outside hitter Kelsey Ewert had 15 kills, 24 digs and two aces for top-seeded Hustisford in a 26-24, 25-12, 25-19 win over fourth-seeded Cambria-Friesland in a Division 4 regional volleyball semifinal on Thursday.
Hustisford (5-1) trailed 24-23 in the opening set, then reeled off three straight points to take a 1-0 lead. The Falcons opened the second set on a 16-4 run and never looked back.
Senior setter Allison Noll put up 36 assists and added 14 digs and two aces. Sophomore middle Autumn Kuehl added 13 kills. Junior right side Jada Pieper added six kills. Sophomore Chellie Hildebrandt had 20 digs. Junior libero Ari Hildebrandt finished with 14 digs.
Husty hosts second-seeded Central Wisconsin Christian in a regional final on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Falcons defeated the Crusaders in four sets in a Trailways East match on Oct. 6.
