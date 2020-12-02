Luther Prep’s girls basketball team returns its top two scorers, Grace Schmidt and Lauren Paulsen, from a team that went 17-7 last season as the Phoenix look to make their mark again, ending with a strong playoff push.
“We lost two starters (Ana Glisper and Naomi Bridgemen) and our sixth man (Sadie Schultz) from last year’s team, but we have a good number of girls returning,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “Grace Kieselhorst and Lauren Paulsen will be our two seniors. Grace Schmidt will be our go-to. I’m happy to have my top two scorers back and to have the inside-outside option. We’ll have Grace Schmidt inside and some good shooters surrounding her on the outside and also some good shooters from our junior varsity program on the team this season. We have good versatility to score in the post and be a deep threat.”
Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, averaged 23.4 points a game, 14.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season en route to being named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 honorable-mention all-state. Schmidt was the state’s ninth-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder across all divisions, producing five 30-point games. She picked up Division 1 scholarship offers this offseason.
“Grace will be leading the way primarily in the post although she is a threat on the outside too,” said Schroeder, who is entering his third season as head coach. “She’s excited about those Division 1 offers and to showcase some of those talents on the court. She had a good offseason in the AAU leagues. Basketball is her first love; I know she’ll do a good job leading the way.”
Taylor Zellmer, a 5-11 junior forward, will move into the starting lineup at the 4 spot after playing reserve minutes a season ago.
“She was our second girl off the bench last season and is a tall post who rebounds like a beast and plays solid defense,” Schroeder said. “She and Grace work well together as a post duo. Taylor will be a legit scoring threat.”
Paulsen, a 5-11 senior guard, will play the 3 spot, a season after leading the team in 3-point accuracy at 35 percent. She was a second-team all-conference selection in the Capitol North, joining Schmidt (unanimous first-team selection) and Glisper (honorable mention) as the Phoenix that received league accolades. Paulsen scored 12.2 points a game along with averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, also leading the conference in blocks, compiling 52 for the season.
“Lauren had a phenomenal shooting percentage last season and at 5-11 gives us the opportunity to have a mismatch with a smaller-sized guard,” Schroeder said. “She has a long reach and can block shots from a guard.”
Audrey deBoer, a 5-4 sophomore, starts at the 2 and was the leading scorer on JV last year.
“She plays good defense and is scrappy,” Schroeder said. “Looking forward to see what she can do for us.”
Kieselhorst, who is 5-9, moves over to the point guard position vacated by Glisper. Kieselhorst will be in her third varsity season, averaging 4.5 points a game and 4.1 rebounds.
“Grace is very poised,” Schroeder said. “We’ll have her run our offense and she also gives us some height at the position.”
Sophomore Anna Kieselhorst, a 5-4 guard, figures to be in the mix for minutes after returning in January from a broken collarbone.
Junior guards Alana Sulzle (5-7) and Rachel Schoeneck (5-8) will provide some depth in their first varsity go-arounds.
Luther Prep withdrew from the Capitol North for this season only in part because of the conference’s guidelines on spectator/student section attendance for games. The move allows the team to still play area foes like Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran in nonleague matchups while challenging themselves with new opponents.
The Phoenix averaged 60.6 points a game last year, went 7-3 to finish tied for second in the Capitol and advanced to the regional final before being falling to Lake Mills. The team is looking to play its best basketball down the stretch while cherishing each opportunity during this unique campaign.
“First and foremost, we want to see how far we can take it in the playoffs since we’re not playing within a conference,” Schroeder said. “Our goal is to go win every game and see how far we can take our team in the playoffs. We are looking to challenge ourselves and play a tough schedule. This is a group with varsity experience that has won tough games and been in position to win tough games. I know they’ll be able to do that this year too.
“We’ll try to get the kids to play as much of the year as possible. We’ve told them ‘enjoy every minute you have together.’”
Luther Prep hosts Winnebago Lutheran Academy tonight at 7:30 p.m. in its season-opener.
