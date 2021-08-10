The Watertown Cardinals ended the season with their second victory, a 3-1 win over the Lebanon Whitetails at Washington Park on Sunday.
Lucas Schramm had a double and an RBI for the Cardinals. Logan Richart had the other double for Watertown (2-10).
Both teams had five hits. Hunter Herpel had a double and Blake Semon had the RBI for the Whitetails (6-8).
WATERTOWN 3, LEBANON 1
Lebanon 010 000 — 1
Watertown 200 010 — 3
WP: New Player
LP: Schuett
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Firari 3-0-0-0, Noyce 3-0-0-0, Zubke 2-0-1-0, Doyle 3-0-1-0, Schuett 3-0-0-0, Herpel 2-1-1-0, Demetropoulos 1-0-1-0, Semon 2-0-1-1, Streich 2-0-0-0 Totals 21-1-5-1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fischer 3-1-1-0, Schramm 3-0-1-1, Pitsch 3-1-0-0, Rohwedder 2-0-1-0, Foltz 1-0-0-0, New Player 2-0-0-0, Strupp 2-0-1-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Richart 2-1-1-0 Totals 21-1-1-0 Totals 20-3-5-1
