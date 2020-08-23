ASHIPPUN — Brock Vredeveld had three hits and three RBIs and pitchers Nick Klavekoske and John Elgersma combined for 21 strikeouts as the Clyman Canners closed out the regular season with an 8-1 win over the Ashippun Mudcats on Sunday.
Clyman (9-3 RRL Southern Division) jumped out early with three runs in the first inning and two more in the second, then tacked on three runs over the final two innings. Vredeveld hit a two-run homer to left in the eighth. Clint Rose added three hits for the Canners, while Spencer Hans and Tony Schmitt each added two.
Klavekoske went five innings to earn the decision, allowing one run on one hit with 14 strikeouts and four walks. Elgersma allowed two hits over the final four innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
James Sjoberg had an RBI single to drive in Christopher Pierson in the second inning for Ashippun (3-9). Jack Kraemer went seven innings for Ashippun and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on 13 hits with one strikeout and four walks.
Clyman will close out the season playing in the league’s unofficial playoff tournament, which runs from Friday through Sunday.
CLYMAN 8,
ASHIPPUN 1
Clyman 320 000 021 — 8 15 0
Ashippun 010 000 000 — 1 3 4
WP: Klavekoske
LP: J. Kraemer
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hans 4-2-2-0, Rose 6-1-3-0, N. Schmitt 3-0-1-1, Oswald 5-1-1-1, T. Schmitt 5-0-2-0, S. Wegner 4-1-1-1, McFarland 4-0-1-0, Jakel 4-1-1-0 Totals 41-8-15-6
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bourdo 4-0-0-0, Holcomb 4-0-0-0, York 4-0-0-0, Pierson 3-1-0-0, J. Kraemer 2-0-1-0, M. Ryan 3-0-0-0, Sjoberg 4-0-1-1, T. Ryan 3-0-0-0, M. Kraemer 3-0-1-0 Totals 30-1-3-1
2B — C (McFarland, Hans, Rose)
HR — C (Vredeveld)
Pitching — HO: Klavekoske (C) 1 in 5, Elgersma (C) 2 in 4, J. Kraemer (A) 13 in 7, M. Ryan (A) 2 in 2. R: Klavekoske (C) 1, Elgersma (C) 0, J. Kraemer (A) 5, M. Ryan (A) 3. SO: Klavekoske (C) 14, Elgersma (C) 7, J. Kraemer (A) 1, M. Ryan (A) 0. BB: Klavekoske (C) 4, Elgersma (C) 2, J. Kraemer (A) 4, M. Ryan (A) 3
