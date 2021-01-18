LODI — Luther Prep’s wrestlers lost 68-12 to Lodi on Thursday.

Josiah Moore (160 pounds) and Jesus Chavez-Alejandre (170) each scored falls to account for Luther Prep’s scoring.

LODI 68, LUTHER PREP 12

106 — Levi Ness (L) received forfeit

113 — Drew Lochner (L) received forfeit

120 — Evan Clary (L) major dec. Jason Kehren (LP) 14-4

126 — Owen Breunig (L) pinned Nate Wendland (LP) at 2:52

132 — Chandler Curtis (L) over Zair Palacios (LP) (Inj. time)

138 — Dean Finney (L) over Paul Kuske (LP) (Inj. time)

145 — Mason Lane (L) major dec. Matt Hillmer (LP) 17-5

152 — Evan Stevenson (L) pinned Josh Kehren (LP) at 0:52

160 — Josiah Moore (LP) pinned Ashton McDonald (L) at 1:52

170 — Jesus Chavez-Alejandre (LP) pinned Will Long (L) at 3:46

182 — Jacob Benson (L) pinned Cameron Lange (LP) at 1:58

195 — Noah Johnson (L) received forfeit

220 — Klayton Krueger (L) pinned Nate Hong-Mitchell (LP) at 2:45

285 — Wyatt Ripp (L) pinned Tim Manning (LP) at 0:52

