DEFOREST — Watertown’s boys tennis team opened conference play with a 7-0 sweep over DeForest on Tuesday.
“This was a great way for us to start off the conference season,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “The weather has really limited our practice time on the court, so I knew we would have some rust today. But our experience and mental toughness carried us through some tight matches. That will serve us well as we get into the season. Overall a great team effort all around.”
Dylan Geske won in three sets at No. 1 singles, as did Trevor Bird at No. 3 singles. Owen Harris pulled out a first set tiebreaker and won in straight sets at No. 2 singles.
“Dylan, Owen, and Trevor had to dig deep in their matches, but that is where their experience came through,” Dobbins said. “Dylan started off slow, but it clicked for him in the middle of the second set and he found some rhythm. That is a quality opponent and he can take some confidence from that win.
“Owen got down 5-2 early, but he never gave in and came all the way back. He stayed patient and started to take control of points early on. Trevor played a similar match to Owen. He got down early, but once he figured it out, he controlled the match.”
Jackson Barta won in straight sets at No. 4 singles. The doubles teams of Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke, Sean Kelliher and Owen Zingler and Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks all won in straight sets.
“Jackson dominated from the first point and took care of business,” Dobbins said. “He covers the court so well and uses his length to get to a lot of balls.
“I’m really happy with where our doubles teams are at right now, in terms of chemistry and teamwork. All of these guys are athletic and are not afraid to attack the net. We’ll continue to work on strategy and consistency, but I think this can be a really solid doubles lineup.”
Watertown competes at the Beaver Dam Invitational on Saturday.
